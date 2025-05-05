Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Set for September 12

Boxing’s long-simmering dream matchup is now official: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight crown against Terence “Bud” Crawford on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The announcement, made in the ring after Canelo’s unanimous decision win over William Scull, has electrified the sport, with promoters and fans alike dubbing it the “Fight of the Century”.

🚨 FIGHT ANNOUNCED 🚨 🥊 CANELO ALVAREZ VS TERENCE CRAWFORD 👑 Ring, WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO

⚖️ Super-Middleweight

📆 September 12th

📍 Las Vegas, USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PPuZ1YaaUQ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 4, 2025

This is more than just a battle for belts; it’s a generational clash between two of boxing’s most accomplished champions. Canelo, 34, reclaimed his IBF title from Scull in Riyadh to become a two-time undisputed champion at 168 pounds, setting the stage for this blockbuster event. Crawford, 37, enters as a four-division world champion, having become undisputed at both 140 and 147 pounds, and now attempts to make history as the first male boxer to become undisputed in three weight classes in the four-belt era.

Legacy, History, and Pound-for-Pound Supremacy

For Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs), this bout is a chance to further cement his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats. After a dominant but uneventful win over Scull, Canelo made clear that he relishes the challenge Crawford presents. “Crawford is among the best, and I relish the opportunity to compete against such a fighter,” Alvarez stated. The Mexican superstar has won six straight since his failed light heavyweight bid, and now returns to the U.S. for what could be the defining fight of his career.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford FIRST FACE-OFF ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ESllrSn3w6 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 4, 2025

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), meanwhile, is facing the greatest challenge of his career-jumping two divisions from his last fight at 154 pounds to face the naturally bigger Alvarez. If successful, Crawford will become the only male fighter to be undisputed in three divisions, a feat that would instantly place him among boxing’s immortals. “In September, I will demonstrate to the world what greatness truly looks like,” Crawford declared.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host its first-ever boxing match, with organizers expecting a capacity crowd for this historic showdown. The bout will be the inaugural event for Turki Alalshikh and Dana White’s TKO Boxing, signaling a new era of cross-promotional mega-events in the sport. The fight is strategically scheduled for a Friday, avoiding clashes with college football and the UFC’s Noche UFC the following day.

September 12. Allegiant Stadium. The biggest fight in boxing is official ✅#CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/oz1KWNiwpn — Pro Boxing Fans (@ProBoxingFans) May 4, 2025

While promoters are billing this as the “Fight of the Century,” some observers urge caution. The size disparity is real, Canelo looked to be in the 180s on fight night against Scull, while Crawford, though appearing bulkier during the face-off, is still making a significant leap up in weight. Critics also note that Canelo has yet to face David Benavidez, another undefeated contender at 168 pounds, but the magnitude of a Canelo-Crawford showdown is undeniable.

Still, the fight has captured the imagination of the boxing world. With both men ranked in the top ten pound-for-pound and their legacies on the line, September 12 promises a spectacle worthy of its hype.

As the countdown begins, fans and pundits will dissect every angle: Can Crawford’s skills and speed overcome Canelo’s size and power? Will Canelo’s experience at super middleweight prove decisive? One thing is certain: boxing’s eyes will be fixed on Las Vegas, as two of the sport’s finest collide in a bout that could redefine greatness for a new era.