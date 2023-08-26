Boxing News and Rumors

Canelo vs. Charlo Undercard: Ramos vs. Lubin, Ugas vs. Barrios & Garcia vs. Resendiz on September 30th

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
The undercard for the highly anticipated undisputed super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo on September 30th in Las Vegas is shaping up to be a good one.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Undercard

Jesus Ramos vs Erickson Lubin

The co-main event will feature a clash of young, up-and-coming boxers in Jesus Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) and Erickson Lubin (25-2, 17 KOs).

Ramos is a 21-year-old southpaw from San Antonio, Texas. He is known for his aggressive style and his power. He is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in his last fight.

Lubin is a 26-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio. He is a former super welterweight champion who is known for his boxing skills and his ability to adapt to his opponents. He is coming off a decision victory over Sebastian Fundora in his last fight.

This is a fight that has the potential to be a barnburner. Both fighters are coming into the fight with a lot of momentum, and they are both looking to make a statement.

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Berrios

The other fight on the undercard will be a fight for the WBC interim welterweight title between Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) and Mario Berrios (27-2, 18 KOs).

Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz

The final fight on the undercard will feature a battle of two young prospects in Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) and Luis Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs).

Garcia is a 20-year-old from Mexico. He is known for his aggressive style and his power. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Salgado Zambrano in his last fight.

Resendiz is a 24-year-old from Nayarit, Mexico. He is a former WBO youth welterweight champion who is known for his boxing skills and his ability to adapt to his opponents. He is coming off a knockout victory over Jarrett Hurd in his last fight.

This is a fight that has the potential to be a future classic. Both fighters are young and hungry, and they are both looking to make a name for themselves.

The undercard for the Canelo vs. Charlo fight is shaping up to be a good one. There are three exciting fights that are sure to entertain the fans. I am looking forward to seeing these fights and seeing who comes out on top.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
