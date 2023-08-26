The undercard for the highly anticipated undisputed super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo on September 30th in Las Vegas is shaping up to be a good one.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Undercard

Jesus Ramos vs Erickson Lubin

The co-main event will feature a clash of young, up-and-coming boxers in Jesus Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) and Erickson Lubin (25-2, 17 KOs).

Ramos is a 21-year-old southpaw from San Antonio, Texas. He is known for his aggressive style and his power. He is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in his last fight.

Lubin is a 26-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio. He is a former super welterweight champion who is known for his boxing skills and his ability to adapt to his opponents. He is coming off a decision victory over Sebastian Fundora in his last fight.

This is a fight that has the potential to be a barnburner. Both fighters are coming into the fight with a lot of momentum, and they are both looking to make a statement.

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Berrios

The other fight on the undercard will be a fight for the WBC interim welterweight title between Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) and Mario Berrios (27-2, 18 KOs).

Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz

The final fight on the undercard will feature a battle of two young prospects in Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) and Luis Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs).

Garcia is a 20-year-old from Mexico. He is known for his aggressive style and his power. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Salgado Zambrano in his last fight.

Resendiz is a 24-year-old from Nayarit, Mexico. He is a former WBO youth welterweight champion who is known for his boxing skills and his ability to adapt to his opponents. He is coming off a knockout victory over Jarrett Hurd in his last fight.

This is a fight that has the potential to be a future classic. Both fighters are young and hungry, and they are both looking to make a name for themselves.

The undercard for the Canelo vs. Charlo fight is shaping up to be a good one. There are three exciting fights that are sure to entertain the fans. I am looking forward to seeing these fights and seeing who comes out on top.