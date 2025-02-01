Canucks trade J.T. Miller to Rangers

There was a blockbuster National Hockey League trade on Friday between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers. According to Josh Wegman of The Score, the Canucks traded center J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio, and defensemen Erik Brannstrom of Eksjo, Sweden and Jackson Dorrington of Manchester, New Hampshire to the Rangers for center Filip Chytil of Kromeriz, Czech Republic, defenseman Victor Mancini of Hancock, Michigan and a first round pick. Dorrington is a prospect without any NHL experience.

The draft pick will remain with the Rangers in 2025 if the pick is in the top 13. Otherwise, the Canucks will receive the Rangers first round pick in 2026. At this time the Rangers have the 11th worst record in the NHL.

J.T. Miller

Miller is joining his fourth NHL franchise. He was previously with the Rangers from 2012 to 2018, the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2018 to 2019, and with the Canucks since 2019. A trade had been rumoured for quite sometime, as many in the media believed Miller was not getting along with Canucks forward Elias Petersson. However, this is something Miller denied. What we do know is that Miller left the Canucks in November for a period of time for personal reasons and was admired by a passionate Canucks fan base.

This season, Miller had nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 40 games after having 103 points and being a NHL All-Star last season. In 2024-25, he was a -4 with 37 penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 82 shots on goal, 409 faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 92 hits, 11 takeaways, and 36 giveaways.

Miller’s first game-winning goal came on October 17 in a 3-2 over the Florida Panthers. On an all-American overtime winner at 2:09 of the extra period, defenseman Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida and right winger Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota had the assists. Miller’s second game-winning goal came on January 27 in a 5-2 Canucks win over the St. Louis Blues. Miller scored from Hughes and goaltender Kevin Lankinen of Helsinki, Finland at 8:26 of the second period on the power-play and gave the Canucks a 3-0 lead at the time.

Filip Chytil

Chytil has been with the Rangers the last eight seasons. This season he had 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in 41 games. He was a +4 with 14 penalty minutes, three power play points, one game-winning goal, 89 shots on goal, 184 faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, 12 hits, eight takeaways and 25 giveaways. Chytil’s game-winning goal came on January 5 in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Chytil scored from defenseman Adam Fox of Jericho, New York and rookie Brett Berard of Providence, Rhode Island at 3:28 of the second period which gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at the time.