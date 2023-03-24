MLB News and Rumors

Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright out long term with groin injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
St Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright of Brunswick, Georgia will miss several weeks with a groin injury. According to first-year Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol on Thursday, the injury occurred during a weight room workout during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The United States finished in second place during the tournament, only behind the champion, Japan.

2023 WBC Statistics

Wainwright started two games for the United States in the global tournament. He pitched eight innings, gave up 10 hits, and two earned runs. Wainwright had five strikeouts compared to two walks, an earned run average of 2.25 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.50. Wainwright started in the American games against Cuba and Great Britain. The United States beat Great Britain 6-2 to open their 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule on March 11 in Phoenix, Arizona, and then beat Cuba 14-2 in the semifinal on March 19 in Miami, Florida.

2022 Major League Baseball Season

Wainwright started 32 games in 2022. He had a record of 11 wins and 12 losses with an earned run average of 3.71. During 191 2/3 innings, Wainwright gave up 192 hits, 79 earned runs, 16 home runs, 54 walks, to go along with 143 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.28.

MLB Accolades

Wainwright has spent his entire MLB career with the Cardinals. He led the Major Leagues with 19 wins in 2009. During the 2013 MLB season, Wainwright led the National League with 19 wins and two shutouts. That year he also led Major League Baseball with five complete games. In 2014, Wainwright also led MLB with three shutouts. He also represented the Cardinals and the National League in three All-Star Games (2010, 2013 and 2014), and won the 2006 World Series with St. Louis.

Cardinals Pitching Rotation

Now that Wainwright is out of the lineup, the Cardinals are projected to have a starting rotation of Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz, and Jake Woodford. Mikolas was also on Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, while Woodford is expected to join the rotation with Wainwright’s injury.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors St. Louis Cardinals
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Jurickson Profar

Rockies sign outfielder Jurickson Profar

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Shohei Ohtani Becomes First MLB Player With Over 4M Instagram Followers
Shohei Ohtani Becomes First MLB Player With Over 4M Instagram Followers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 21 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
World Baseball Classic Championship Final Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 21 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve breaks thumb at WBC
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Home Run Derby
Shohei Ohtani adds to legendary status as one of the greatest of all-time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Edwin Diaz’s New Contract With The NY Mets Will Pay Him Until 2042
Mets closer Edwin Diaz tears patellar tendon in WBC celebration
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 16 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Yoan Moncada
Yoan Moncada and Roenis Elias help Cuba reach the WBC semifinals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top