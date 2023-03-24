Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright out long term with groin injury

St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright of Brunswick, Georgia will miss several weeks with a groin injury. According to first-year Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol on Thursday, the injury occurred during a weight room workout during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The United States finished in second place during the tournament, only behind the champion, Japan.

2023 WBC Statistics

Wainwright started two games for the United States in the global tournament. He pitched eight innings, gave up 10 hits, and two earned runs. Wainwright had five strikeouts compared to two walks, an earned run average of 2.25 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.50. Wainwright started in the American games against Cuba and Great Britain. The United States beat Great Britain 6-2 to open their 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule on March 11 in Phoenix, Arizona, and then beat Cuba 14-2 in the semifinal on March 19 in Miami, Florida.

2022 Major League Baseball Season

Wainwright started 32 games in 2022. He had a record of 11 wins and 12 losses with an earned run average of 3.71. During 191 2/3 innings, Wainwright gave up 192 hits, 79 earned runs, 16 home runs, 54 walks, to go along with 143 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.28.

MLB Accolades

Wainwright has spent his entire MLB career with the Cardinals. He led the Major Leagues with 19 wins in 2009. During the 2013 MLB season, Wainwright led the National League with 19 wins and two shutouts. That year he also led Major League Baseball with five complete games. In 2014, Wainwright also led MLB with three shutouts. He also represented the Cardinals and the National League in three All-Star Games (2010, 2013 and 2014), and won the 2006 World Series with St. Louis.

Cardinals Pitching Rotation

Now that Wainwright is out of the lineup, the Cardinals are projected to have a starting rotation of Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz, and Jake Woodford. Mikolas was also on Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, while Woodford is expected to join the rotation with Wainwright’s injury.