Cardinals Agree to New Four-Year Deal With Trey McBride

The Arizona Cardinals have secured their young and promising tight end, Trey McBride, long-term. The team has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract. $43 million in guarantees is included in the new deal along with a $19 million per year average which officially makes him the highest paid tight end in the NFL. McBride was a bright spot for a Cardinals squad that surprised some NFL peers last season. He quietly developed into one of the more quality tight ends in the league and Arizona is banking on this continued improvement for the former 55th overall pick.

Arizona Cardinals Make Trey McBride Highest Paid Tight End

Trey McBride’s Impact and Potential

McBride had a breakout season last year. He recorded 111 receptions for 1,146 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. For his career, he has authored numbers of 221 receptions for 2,236 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns, and 4.5 receptions per game. Moreover, the former Colorado State product also averaged 6.9 receptions per game, 71.6 receiving yards per game, and was also a fantasy football sleeper as he logged 139 fantasy points this past season. On top of being one of the better tight end options in fantasy football, McBride also developed terrific synergy with Cardinals star quarterback, Kyler Murray. McBride will most likely improve as he will be entering year four of his NFL career. Arizona clearly believes this which is a major reason why they made him the new, highest paid tight end in the NFL.

Can the Arizona Cardinals Make the Next Step Into Being a Playoff Contender?

The Cardinals finished last year with a somewhat surprising win-loss record of 8-9. They finished third in a competitive NFC West division and were even close to clinching a Wild Card appearance. Considering they were projected by some experts to finish with six wins or less, the Cardinals have something they can build on going into the new season.

Trey McBride is a young and promising talent that will help usher in a new era to Arizona along with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is also due for a breakout campaign. Furthermore, the Cardinals also upgraded their defense by bringing in Super Bowl champion pass-rusher, Josh Sweat, from the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Cardinals can hit in the upcoming NFL Draft, they have a legitimate chance to be a sleeper this coming NFL season. However, they must continue to be patient with their process and not make any drastic moves.