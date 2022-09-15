Cardinals battery sets MLB record

The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright of Brunswick, Georgia and catcher Yadier Molina of Bayamon, Puerto Rico set a Major League Baseball record for the most games played as a battery on Wednesday. Wainwright has now played in a record 325 Major League Baseball regular season games while pitching to Molina.

Previous Record

The previous record was 324 MLB games pitched by Mickey Lolich of Portland, Oregon to catcher Bill Freehan of Detroit, Michigan. Lolich and Freehan were with the Detroit Tigers from 1963 to 1975.

Cardinals beat Brewers

On Wednesday, in the record-setting game, the Cardinals beat the Brewers 4-1 at Busch Stadium III in St. Louis, Missouri. Wainwright picked up the victory, as he gave up one earned run in five innings of work. He also gave up eight hits and had three strikeouts compared to two walks. Wainwright threw 98 pitches of which 64 were strikes. Molina meanwhile had one hit and one run batted in during four at bats. His RBI single came in the seventh inning with one out off of 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes.

Wainwright and Molina Career Statistics

Wainwright has pitched 454 regular season games with the Cardinals from 2005 to 2022. Of his 454 games pitched, 71.6% of the games have been with Molina as his battery mate. In his entire Cardinals career, Wainwright has a record of 195 wins and 114 losses and an earned run average of 3.35. In 454 games, he has had 11 shutouts, three saves, 28 complete games, 2141 strikeouts, and has given up 2408 hits, 950 earned runs, and 688 walks, along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.21. Molina has played in 2215 regular season games with the Cardinals from 2004 to 2022. In 8529 plate appearances, Molina has scored 775 runs and had 2164 hits, 408 doubles, seven triples, 175 home runs, 1018 runs batted in, 71 stolen bases, 542 walks, a .278 batting average, .328 on base percentage, .399 slugging percentage, 3111 total bases, 43 sacrifice bunts and 74 sacrifice flies.

Wainwright was an All-Star with the Cardinals in 2010, 2013 and 2014, and was a World Series champion in 2006. He led the National League in wins with 19 in 2009 and 2013. Molina was a 10-time All-Star (2009-2015, 2017, 2018, 2021). He won two World Series with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

Cardinals leading the NL Central

It is just a matter of time before the Cardinals are playoff bound. They are at 84 wins and 59 losses and have an eight game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.