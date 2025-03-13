Cardinals, Josh Sweat Agree to Four-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing in a Super Bowl champion to bolster their pass-rushing unit. The team has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with linebacker, Josh Sweat. The contract is for $76.4 million with $41 million guaranteed. A very team-friendly deal for Arizona when one considers that he will be making under $20 million annually. Sweat was an integral part of Philadelphia’s top ranked defense this past season. The Cardinals came into this offseason with a ton of cap space making them an enticing free agent destination. Now, they will have a premier pass-rusher with Super Bowl experience leading their defense next year.

Arizona Cardinals Agree to Four-Year, $76.4 Million Deal With Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat’s Potential Impact

Sweat will immediately upgrade a defensive unit and will be reunited with Cardinals head coach, Jonathan Gannon. Gannon spent some time with the Eagles as a defensive coordinator. Sweat is coming off a somewhat down year, but made his impact felt in the Super Bowl. During the matchup, Sweat sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, 2.5 times. He had a legitimate argument to win Super Bowl MVP.

During the season, Josh Sweat logged numbers of 8.0 sacks, nine tackles for a loss, 41 combined tackles, and two passes defended. Throughout his career, he has recorded 237 combined tackles, 54 tackles for a loss, 43.0 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. Sweat’s best season came in the 2021 season where he made his first Pro Bowl. During that year, he generated 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, four passes defended, and 45 combined tackles. Considering all of this, he will be sorely missed in Philadelphia. However, Josh Sweat has the opportunity to become a fan favorite for the Cardinals as he shores up a defense that ranked 21st in total team defense.

A Busy Offseason for the Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have been making silent, under the radar moves this offseason. Signing Josh Sweat was probably the biggest splash they will make this offseason. Other notable moves Arizona has made include bringing in wide receiver, Zay Jones, and quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, for a backup role. The team also agreed to terms with defensive tackle, L.J. Collier, and guard, Evan Brown. Arizona will also have the 16th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. If they can hit on their draft pick, then the Cardinals can say they are having one of the better offseasons out of all 32 NFL teams. Still, Josh Sweat going to Arizona has to be considered one of the bigger splashes of this year’s NFL Free Agency.