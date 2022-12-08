MLB News and Rumors

Cardinals sign catcher Willson Contreras to replace Yadier Molina

Jeremy Freeborn
League Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs - Game Four
The St.Louis Cardinals have always put high priority on the catcher position. Former great Cardinals catchers include Tim McCarver, Joe Torre, Ted Simmons, and Yadier Molina. Now you can add Willson Contreras to the list. On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals continued their catching tradition by signing Contreras to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million. The Cardinals become the second Major League Baseball team for Contreras, as he has played the last seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

2022 Statistics

This past season in 113 games, 487 plate appearances and 416 at bats, Contreras, a native of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, batted .243 with 22 home runs and 55 runs batted in. He scored 65 runs in 416 at bats and had 101 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, four stolen bases, 45 walks, 194 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .349, and a slugging percentage of .466.

Three-time All-Star

Contreras was a National League All-Star in 2018, 2019, and 2022. In 2019, Contreras had career highs in home runs (24), runs batted in (64), and slugging percentage (.533).

Hit by a Pitch Often

Contreras has been hit by a pitch often in his Major League career. He led the Major Leagues with 14 times in 2020. This past season, Contreras was hit by a pitch a career-high 24 times. In his career, he has been hit 81 times.

Career Statistics

In 734 career games, Contreras has a batting average of .256 with 117 home runs and 365 runs batted in with the Cubs. He has scored 353 runs and had 636 hits, 133 doubles, 10 triples, 22 stolen bases, 279 walks, 1140 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, 15 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .349, and a slugging percentage of .459.

World Series Champion

Contreras won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016. It was Chicago’s first World Series title since 1908.  In 30 postseason games, Contreras has batted .231 with three home runs and seven runs batted in.

Replacing a Cardinals Legend

There is no doubt that Contreras has huge shoes to fill. Yadier Molina is one of the greatest catchers of all-time, a 10-time All-Star and guaranteed Hall of Famer. Molina retired in the offseason at the age of 40.

 

MLB News and Rumors St. Louis Cardinals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
