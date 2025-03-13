Cardinals sign relief pitcher Phil Maton

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed relief pitcher Phil Maton of Paducah, Kentucky on Thursday. According to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the terms of the deal are for one year, and $2 million.

What teams have Maton played for before?

The Cardinals will be the sixth Major League Baseball team that Maton has played for. He has previously played three seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2017 to 2019, three seasons with Cleveland from 2019 to 2021, three seasons with the Houston Astros from 2021 to 2023, and shared the 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets.

Phil Maton’s statistics in 2024

Maton pitched 71 games and had a record of three wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.66. During 64 innings pitched, he gave up 47 hits, 26 earned runs, seven home runs, and 24 walks, to go along with three saves, 18 holds, 60 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.11. Maton was more effective with the Mets, where he had an earned run average of 2.51, than with the Rays, where he had an earned run average of 4.58.

World Series Champion

Maton was part of the Astros team that won the World Series in 2022. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies four games to two in six games. However, Maton did not pitch for the Astros in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason because of one of the most bizarre injuries in recent times. On October 5, 2022, Phil Maton was pitching for the Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies in an eventual World Series preview. On the Phillies’s team was right fielder Nick Maton. In the eighth inning, Nick Maton got a base hit on Phil. This single upset Phil, who after the game punched his locker and broke his hand. Due to the injury, Phil Maton could not pitch for Houston in the playoffs.