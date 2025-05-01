Cardinals trade pitcher Ryan Loutos to Dodgers

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded relief pitcher Ryan Loutos to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Thursday. It was a busy day for the Dodgers when it came to transactions. They also claimed relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen of River Falls, Wisconsin off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and put right-handed relief pitchers Blake Treinen of Wichita, Kansas and Michael Kopech of Longview, Texas on the 60-day injury lists. Treinen has forearm tightness, and Kopech has a shoulder issue.

Ryan Loutos

Loutos pitched in three games for the Cardinals last season and did not give up an earned run. In 2 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up two hits and one walk. Loutos faced 10 batters, threw 35 pitches, of which 19 were strikes, and had a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29.

J.P. Feyereisen

Feyereisen is returning to the Dodgers. In 2024, it was a struggle as he gave up 10 earned runs in 11 innings for a poor earned run average of 8.18. This season, Feyereisen had even a higher earned run average of 9.00 in two game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In addition to the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, Feyereisen pitched two seasons each with the Milwaukee Brewers (2020 and 2021), and Tampa Bay Rays (2021 and 2022).

Blake Treinen

Treinen has pitched eight games this season with the Dodgers in 2025, and has a record of zero wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.38. In eight innings pitched, he has given up eight hits, three earned runs, one home run, and three walks, to go along with 10 strikeouts, two saves, three holds, and a WHIP of 1.38. The saves came in a 5-4 Dodgers win over the Detroit Tigers on March 27, and in a 6-5 Dodgers win over the Washington Nationals on April 9.

Michael Kopech

Kopech has not pitched this season. He shared his time last year with the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. He pitched 67 games, and had a record of six wins and eight losses, with six saves, and an earned run average of 3.46.

Leading the National League West

The Dodgers have a record of 21 wins and 10 losses. They lead the San Diego Padres by a game and a half.