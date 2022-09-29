Cardinals win NL Central for 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals are the seventh team in Major League Baseball to qualify for the 2022 postseason. On Tuesday, the Cardinals won the National League Central Division title by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 at American Family Field (formerly Miller Park) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Division-Clinching Win

The Cardinals beat the Brewers thanks to a quality start by starting pitcher Miles Mikolas of Jupiter, Florida. Mikolas only gave up one earned run in six innings of work. The earned run happened to be a solo home run in the sixth inning by Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez of Sacramento, California. Mikolas also had outstanding control as he had nine strikeouts compared to only one walk, and gave up only four hits in 102 pitches.

Offensively, the Cardinals had two players with multi-hit games. Outfielder Dylan Carlson of Elk Grove, California, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of Wilmington, Delaware each had two hits. Carlson had two doubles, while Goldschmidt had a single and a double. Catcher Andrew Knizner of Glen Allen, Virginia had his third home run of the season.

Mikolas has deserved a better fate in 2022

Despite having a losing record this season of 12 wins and 13 losses, Mikolas has a very respectable earned run average this season of 3.30. In five starts in the month of September, he has four quality starts, including two games where he did not give up a single run. On September 4, Mikolas threw eight shutout innings in a 2-0 Cardinals win over the Chicago Cubs. Then on September 21, Mikolas threw six shutout innings in a 1-0 Cardinals loss to the San Diego Padres. Mikolas also had a quality start on September 15 (three earned runs in six innings), but that was not good enough as the Cardinals lost 3-2 to the Cincinnati Reds.

Where do the Cardinals currently stand?

St. Louis is at 90 wins and 65 losses and lead the Milwaukee Brewers by 7.5 games in the National League Central. They are expected to be the number three seed when the playoffs begin.