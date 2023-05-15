20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz was riding a 12-match winning streak and two clay court titles in Barcelona and Madrid.

Tennis fans were shocked when Alcaraz was knocked out of the Italian Open by a qualifier, World No. 135 Fabian Marozsan.

Marozsan beat Alcaraz in straight sets and had so much composure.

He never wavered throughout the match despite being on the cusp of his greatest career win.

First-ever ATP main draw.

First-ever Masters 1000 event.

Defeats World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 🤯 Welcome to the big time, Fabian Marozsan!#IBI23 pic.twitter.com/FTSoB0SwkG — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 15, 2023

What It Means

In addition to this being a huge win for Morozsan, this also eliminates the chance of Alcaraz meeting Novak Djokovic in the final of this tournament.

Congratulations Fabian! 👌🏻 A great match and a deserved win. I tried to fight until the end, but it wasn't possible! 🥲 Now it is time to rest and focus on Roland Garros! 💪🏻 C I A O R O M A 👋🏻🇮🇹! 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/UI3J1AuYNV — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) May 15, 2023

Alcaraz is the ultimate competitor and sportsman.

In addition to congratulating Marozsan, Alcaraz already let fans know that he is turning his full attention to Roland Garros which begins later this month.

Who Will Be The Top Seeds At Roland Garros?

There are questions as to how the French Open will seed the top men’s players.

The tournament can assert its own seeding though it historically goes with the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz will be World No. 1 as of May 22 when he officially is set to overtake Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, who turns 37 on May 22, will be World No. 2.

Could the French Open swap them, and make Djokovic the top seed and Alcaraz the second seed?

The other seeding issue will be focused on 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal who has not played since January due to injury.

He is currently ranked 14th in the world.

Patrick McEnroe has asserted that the French Open should consider seeding Nadal in the top four.

A higher ranking for Nadal would allow him an “easier” draw of opponents in the earlier rounds.

The official draw of the French Open will be released on May 25.

Lots Of Change In The Men’s Game

As we are seeing in women’s tennis, on any given day, a big named and highly-ranked men’s player can be defeated.

This was not the case in the past 20 years when Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal ruled men’s tennis.

These upsets further underscore the consistency and dominance of the Big 3 and what an incredible legacy they created for over a generation of tennis.

