Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Odds | Alcaraz Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Carlos Alcaraz narrowly defeated Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round of Wimbledon 2022. While most tennis experts predicted Alcaraz would be upset, he remains among the betting favorites with the best odds to win Wimbledon 2022. Below, we’ll go over Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon 2022 odds, along with a few reasons why he could win the men’s singles title.

Carlos Alcaraz Stats | Wimbledon 2022 Stats

Alcaraz is currently the No.7 ranked player in the world.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the best players in the world this season but owns a career 2-1 record on grass after Monday’s win.

While he made an early second-round exit at Wimbledon in 2021, Alcatraz has been on fire this season. He leads the tour with four tour-level titles and captured his 33rd match win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round on Monday.

He currently holds a 6-2 grand slam record and secured his spot in the second round with a comeback win over Struff. Alcaraz will await the winner of Tallon Griekspoor and Fabio Fognini, as he aims to make it to the third round for the first time in his Wimbledon career.

Rank: #7

#7 Age: 19

19 Country: Spain

Spain Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Weight: 159 lbs

159 lbs Coach: Juan Carlos Ferro

Juan Carlos Ferro 2022 Season ATP wins: ATP Masters 1000 Madrid | Barcelona | ATP Masters 1000 Miami | Rio de Janeiro

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid | Barcelona | ATP Masters 1000 Miami | Rio de Janeiro Record on Grass: 2-1

2-1 Grand Slam Record: 7-2

Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Odds | Carlos Alcaraz Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

While he lost in the French Open quarter-final to Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz is still one of the favorites to win Wimbledon 2022 at +900 odds. Most of Alcaraz’s wins have come on clay courts, including his victories at the Madrid, Barcelona, and Rio de Janeiro Open.

In only his second appearance at Wimbledon, Alcaraz comes in as the fifth-seed and recorded a hard-fought first-round victory against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Novak Djokovic -110 Matteo Berrettini +700 Rafael Nadal +800 Carlos Alcaraz +900 Hubert Hurkacz +1600 Felix Auger-Aliassime +1800 Nick Kyrgios +2800 Marin Cilic +2800 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 Andy Murray +8000 Denis Shapovalov +15000 Jannik Sinner +15000 Casper Ruud +20000 Grigor Dimitrov +20000 Cameron Norrie +20000 Taylor Fritz +20000 Alex De Minaur +25000 John Isner +25000 Roberto Bautista Agut +30000 Dan Evans +30000 Pablo Carreno Busta +40000 Ugo Humbert +50000 Lorenzo Musetti +50000 David Goffin +50000 Marton Fucsovics +50000 Reilly Opelka +50000 Jenson Brooksby +50000 Alex Bublik +50000 Stanislas Wawrinka +50000 Filip Krajinovic +50000 Diego Schwartzman +75000 Cristian Garin +75000

Why Carlos Alcaraz Will Win Wimbledon 2022

Many tennis experts predicted that Alcaraz would be upset in the first round at Wimbledon 2022. While the 19-year-old received a tough draw with a match versus Jan-Lennard Struff, he managed to emerge victorious and move on to the second round.

Alcaraz lost the opening set and was down 2-1 with his back against the wall before rallying to win the match. He showed some grit on grass, a surface that he hasn’t had much experience playing on during his career.

The No. 7-ranked player in the world may have his work cut out for him at Wimbledon but a first-round scare might be exactly what he needs to retain his focus throughout the tournament.

According to the draw, Alcaraz will have to get past Wimbledon betting favorite Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal round. He will also be challenged along the way by Isner and Sinner, which should give him a few more chances to prove himself on the biggest stage in tennis. If he can do that, he will be well-positioned to earn his first Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz is 28-0 after winning the first set this season. He currently holds a 26-3 record against right-handers and is 6-1 against left-handers. If Alcaraz can get off to a hot start and secure the first set win, he’ll be hard to beat down the stretch.

