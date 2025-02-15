Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard will be the two most prominent names of the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame nominees. A class that will be announced on April 5th, 2025 in San Antonio during the NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament. Among the other nominees include coaches, Billy Donavan and Mark Few. Other nominees are WNBA legends, Maya Moore and Sue Bird. With a class of nominees like this, the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame class is sure to be one of the ages.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard Headlines Impressive Class of 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Nominees

Other Nominees

Sue Bird and Maya Moore’s resumes speak for themselves. They are WNBA legends and helped pave the way for current WNBA stars. Moore was a two-time national champion at the University of Connecticut and a four-time WNBA champion. She only played seven years, but one cannot discredit what she was able to accomplish during her time. Sue Bird was also a superstar during her prime. For her career, she won five Gold Medals and four WNBA titles. While Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard might be the most notable NBA figures to headline this year’s nominees, the WNBA are also extremely well represented.

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard’s Careers

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard had very impressive careers. For Melo, he may have never gotten the ever-elusive ring, but he was one of the premier superstars of the 2000’s and 2010’s. He is one of the best scorers in NBA history. He is currently 10th all time on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with more than 28,000 career points scored. Anthony was also a 10-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA Team member, a one-time scoring champion, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Melo is a legend in both Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks franchise history. With this in mind, he deserves his place in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

As for Dwight Howard, he was one of the most fearsome defensive presences of the 2000’s. The Orlando Magic legend won a total of three Defensive Player of the Year awards, two blocked shots titles, and five rebounding titles. On top of this, Howard also earned eight All-Star appearances, eight All-NBA Team selections, five All-Defensive Team selections, and a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Dwight Howard might not have been able to win a title with the Orlando Magic, but his contributions in his prime cannot go unnoticed.