The Carolina Hurricanes have a National Hockey League-high and franchise-high 11 game-winning streak. The streak began on December 10, and since then, the Hurricanes have won eight games in regulation, two games in overtime, and one in a shootout.

11 Straight Wins

The Hurricanes began the streak with a 3-0 shutout win over the New York Islanders on December 10. Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov of Penza, Russia made 16 saves for his second career NHL shutout. Kochetkov’s first NHL shutout came on November 14, 2022 in a 3-0 Hurricanes win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Then in Carolina’s second win during the streak, Kochetkov was at it again. He made 27 saves in a 1-0 Hurricanes win over the Detroit Red Wings on December 13. That was followed by a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on December 15, a 5-4 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on December 17, a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 18, a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on December 20, a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins on December 22, a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 23, a 3-0 Hurricanes win over the Blackhawks on December 27, a 4-0 Hurricanes win over the Florida Panthers on December 30, and a 5-4 Hurricanes shootout win over the Devils on New Year’s Day. Their previous winning streak was nine games which happened five times.

Shutouts for Antti Raanta

Just like Kochetkov, Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta of Rauma, Finland has two shutouts during the streak. He had 24 saves in Carolina’s shutout win over the Blackhawks on December 27, and 19 saves in Carolina’s shutout over the Panthers on December 30.

Overtime Winners

The Hurricanes’s overtime winner on December 17 against Dallas was by Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia from Andrei Svechnikov of Bamaul, Russia. The Hurricanes’s overtime winner on December 22 against Pittsburgh was by defenseman Jaccob Slavin of Denver, Colorado from defenseman Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario, and Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba. It is interesting that two Hurricanes defensemen were involved in this overtime winner.

Leading the Metropolitan

Carolina currently has 56 points. With a record of 25 wins, six regulation losses and six losses in extra time. They lead the New Jersey Devils by seven points.