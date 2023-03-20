Carolina Panthers Ink Former Viking WR Adam Thielen

It seems the narrative in the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room is that they have lacked a veteran presence for quite some time now. That narrative will not continue into next season.

On Sunday afternoon, the team announced that they signed a three-year deal with former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. The specific terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

Some Excellent Seasons in Minnesota

Adam Thielen, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Minnesota Vikings, had 716 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the previous season. Despite being a former standout of Minnesota State, the team released him earlier this month in anticipation of the free agency period.

Thielen is ranked third in Vikings team history with 534 receptions and 55 touchdowns. While his statistics have declined since he had back-to-back seasons with over 1,200 receiving yards in 2017 and 2018, the 32-year-old should still offer the Carolina Panthers a reliable and sure-handed target in the upcoming season.

Thielen is coming off a season where he hauled in 70 catches on 107 targets. He reached the endzone six times and tallied 716 yards receiving. There is no doubt the emergence of All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson has eaten into Thielen’s production, but he’s still been a quality pass catcher.

Sources: The #Panthers are finalizing a 3-year deal with former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen, as his second act begins in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/briLunUjpg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

Panthers in Full Rebuild Mode

Earlier this month, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall draft pick, which many believe the team will use to select a quarterback. The Panthers also sent receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago as part of the deal.

Last season, the Panthers used Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker, and Sam Darnold at quarterback, but none proved to be a legitimate franchise QB that the Panthers could build around. In the offseason, the team hired head coach Frank Reich, who has excellent success with QB development, to help turn things around.

The Panthers will have their selection of what they believe to be the top QB in a very solid collegiate QB class. In the latest mock draft, four quarterbacks – Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Alabama’s Bryce Young, and Kentucky’s Will Levis – are projected to be selected in the top 10. Any of these four quarterbacks would be a promising choice for the Panthers and could greatly benefit from having Adam Thielen as a target in the upcoming season.