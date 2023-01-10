NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers Request Interview With Giants OC As Search For New Head Coach Goes On

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
Kafka
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, as their search for a new head coach goes on ahead of the NFL draft and the new season. 

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news Tuesday morning.

Carolina fired Matt Rhule, after a terrible start to the campaign going 1-4 in their first five games, and Steve Wilks finished out the 2022 season as interim coach. However, the Panthers are now on the look out of a new permanent head coach.

Kafka is the latest to be looked at by the Panthers, and has played a huge part in the development of  QB Daniel Jones at the Giants this season which resulted in his best season as a professional player. Kafka joined the Giants after Brian Daboll was hired, and served as the team’s offensive play caller this season.

Quarterback development will likely be one of the main priorities going forward for Caroliona, as the team tried Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker, and Sam Darnold at that position this season, with no real luck along the way.

Kafka can’t be interviewed for any head coach vacancies until next week, so this speculation shouldn’t be too much of a distraction as the Giants prepare for their Wild Card game this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

Other names the Panthers have been in touch with or are expecting to get in touch with are Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Bills OC Ken Dorsey, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Eagles OC Shane Steichen.

Content You May Like

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kafka

Carolina Panthers Request Interview With Giants OC As Search For New Head Coach Goes On

Author image Kyle Curran  •  42min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks: Vikings to Cover the Spread Against the Giants
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  44min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Wild Card Weekend- Schedule, TV Channel, and How to Live Stream
NFL Wild Card Weekend: Schedule, TV Channel, and How to Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition
Author image Dylan Williams  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
The Houston Texans Have Not Learned Their Lesson
The Houston Texans Have Not Learned Their Lesson
Author image Dylan Williams  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Steelers
Steelers Slammed After Performing Tone Deaf CPR Celebration Amid Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Collapse
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 9 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Brady Fine
Top five performers from Week 17 of the 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top