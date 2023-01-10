Carolina Panthers Request Interview With Giants OC As Search For New Head Coach Goes On

Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, as their search for a new head coach goes on ahead of the NFL draft and the new season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news Tuesday morning.

The #Panthers requested an interview with #Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

Carolina fired Matt Rhule, after a terrible start to the campaign going 1-4 in their first five games, and Steve Wilks finished out the 2022 season as interim coach. However, the Panthers are now on the look out of a new permanent head coach.

Kafka is the latest to be looked at by the Panthers, and has played a huge part in the development of QB Daniel Jones at the Giants this season which resulted in his best season as a professional player. Kafka joined the Giants after Brian Daboll was hired, and served as the team’s offensive play caller this season.

Quarterback development will likely be one of the main priorities going forward for Caroliona, as the team tried Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker, and Sam Darnold at that position this season, with no real luck along the way.

Kafka can’t be interviewed for any head coach vacancies until next week, so this speculation shouldn’t be too much of a distraction as the Giants prepare for their Wild Card game this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

Other names the Panthers have been in touch with or are expecting to get in touch with are Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Bills OC Ken Dorsey, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Eagles OC Shane Steichen.

