Carolina Panthers Sneakily Winning Free Agency

Mathew Huff
Frank Reich stands out the podium in Carolina.

The Carolina Panthers are a team in rebuild right now. However, they are being very aggressive this offseason. The good thing is though, they are making smart moves. Yes, they did give up some quality picks and D.J. Moore, but this trade also netted them the first pick overall pick in the NFL Draft. As a result, many expect them to use this pick to take a quarterback to hopefully rectify the problem that has been plaguing them for so long. Regardless, the moves the Panthers have been making in free agency should definitely help their chances going into next season.

Carolina Panthers Making Smart, Under the Radar Moves

Carolina Panthers Own Number One Draft Pick

As alluded to already, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the number one pick. Many expect the team to select Alabama’s Bryce Young or Kentucky’s Will Levis. All in all, Carolina will most likely take a quarterback to build around for the foreseeable future. While the Bears did get a lot out of this trade, it could still pay off in the long run for the Panthers.

Other Carolina Moves So Far

Despite relatively little coverage on them this free agency, the Carolina Panthers have been busy. They added the savvy veteran receiver in Adam Thielen to help with the void that will be left by D.J. Moore. He will serve as a nice and steady security blanket for their future quarterback. The two-time Pro-Bowler still recorded six touchdowns along with 716 receiving yards while playing alongside the explosive Justin Jefferson last year.

They also added former Bengals and Saints safety, Vonn Bell, who will help bolster the secondary. Bell was one of the more touted safeties available in this season’s free agent class. Last season, he recorded 52 solo tackles to couple with four tackles for a loss. Carolina also bolstered their offensive line and added another receiving weapon in the former Cincinnati Bengals tight end, Hayden Hurst. Hurst had 52 receptions for 414 yards last season to go along with two touchdowns. Another signing that should not go unnoticed is re-signing defensive end, Henry Anderson. While these moves may not be big, splashy signings, they are still solid moves that will help whoever is the signal caller for the Carolina Panthers this coming season.

 

Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
