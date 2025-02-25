Carolina Panthers to Let Shaq Thompson Walk in Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers will not be bringing back a marquee defensive player. The team has made the decision to let outside linebacker, Shaq Thompson, walk in free agency. Thompson has been hindered by major injuries the last couple of years appearing in only six games during that span. The Panthers released the following statement regarding the decision to let Shaq Thompson go:

“We appreciate Shaq’s leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons,” general manager Dan Morgan said Monday in a statement. “Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. “We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career.”

Thompson helped keep Carolina’s legacy of elite linebackers alive after Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly moved on many years ago. The Carolina Panthers clearly still hold Shaq Thompson in high regard for everything he has done for their organization.

Carolina Panthers Will Not Bring Back Shaq Thompson

Shaq Thompson’s Carolina Tenure

Thompson has carved out a solid career for himself. During his 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, he was a team captain in five of those years showcasing his leadership. Thompson logged 470 solo tackles, 54 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and 12.0 sacks throughout his time with the Panthers. Arguably, his best campaign came in the 2022 season where he recorded a career-best, 135 tackles to go along with one forced fumble, one fumble recovered, and four passes defensed. Thompson also finishes his Carolina tenure with 752 combined tackles which is good enough for fourth in franchise history. He only trails Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly, and Mike Minter in this category. All in all, Shaq Thompson should feel proud about his individual success with the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers Still Looking to Rebuild

The Carolina Panthers are a team still searching for direction. Quarterback, Bryce Young, did show some signs of promise in his sophomore year compared to his rookie season. Not to mention, the team has enticing, young players such as wideouts, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker, among other young players. The Panthers may have been a bottom-feeder team last season at 5-12, but they at least showcased some significant improvements compared to the year before when they finished 2-15. A couple more off seasons of smart decisions and some luck in the NFL Draft, and the Carolina Panthers could once again be at least a Wild Card team.