Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

New York Giants Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in New Jersey when the Carolina Panthers meet the New York Giants in this NFC Conference matchup.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants, Predictions and Best Bets

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Pick 1: Giants to cover

Carolina lost on a last second field goal to Cleveland, and New York secured an upset away victory over Tennessee to set up this matchup. 

The Giants are 17-8-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record, and Carolina is 3-13 ATS over their past 16 matchups.

Our tip for Sundays clash is the Giants spread at -2.5 points.

Back Giants -2.5 @ -107 With Bovada

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants  Pick 2: Carolina FH TT under 9.5 points   

The Panthers offense sputtered in the first half of their matchup with the Browns, and we expect the same on the road against a Giants defense that held Tennessee to just 20-points. 

The under is 10-1 over the Giants last 11 contests vs a team with a losing record, and 10-1 over their last 11 games after a win. 

Our tip is to play the Carolina FH under 9.5 points in what should be a low-scoring affair. 

Carolina FH TT under 9.5 points @ +102 With Bovada

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Pick 3: Giants under 40.3 points

We have two struggling offenses up against defenses that are fairly decent, with a tendency to play to the under.

The under is 5-0 in Giants last 5 home games vs. a team with a losing road record, while the under is 7-2 in Panthers last 9 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game.

Look for a low scoring affair between two offenses with below average quarterbacks and defenses better than their respective offenses.

Giants under 43.5 Points @ -110 With Bovada

Bet Money Line Play
Carolina Panthers +118 Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
New York Giants -140 Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

 

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
