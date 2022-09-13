Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in New Jersey when the Carolina Panthers meet the New York Giants in this NFC Conference matchup.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants, Predictions and Best Bets

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Pick 1: Giants to cover

Carolina lost on a last second field goal to Cleveland, and New York secured an upset away victory over Tennessee to set up this matchup.

The Giants are 17-8-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record, and Carolina is 3-13 ATS over their past 16 matchups.

Our tip for Sundays clash is the Giants spread at -2.5 points.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Pick 2: Carolina FH TT under 9.5 points

The Panthers offense sputtered in the first half of their matchup with the Browns, and we expect the same on the road against a Giants defense that held Tennessee to just 20-points.

The under is 10-1 over the Giants last 11 contests vs a team with a losing record, and 10-1 over their last 11 games after a win.

Our tip is to play the Carolina FH under 9.5 points in what should be a low-scoring affair.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Pick 3: Giants under 40.3 points

We have two struggling offenses up against defenses that are fairly decent, with a tendency to play to the under.

The under is 5-0 in Giants last 5 home games vs. a team with a losing road record, while the under is 7-2 in Panthers last 9 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game.

Look for a low scoring affair between two offenses with below average quarterbacks and defenses better than their respective offenses.

