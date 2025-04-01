Carson Kelly becomes 10th Cubs player to hit for the cycle

Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly of Chicago, Illinois became the 10th Cubs player of all-time to hit for the cycle on Monday. He had one single, one double, one triple, and one home run in an 18-3 Cubs win over the Athletics from Sacramento, California. This was the first Major League Baseball game played in Sacramento, California since the Athletics moved from Oakland in the offseason.

Inside Look at Kelly’s performance

Kelly had four of the Cubs’s 21 hits in the game. After a second inning walk, he had a leadoff home run off of Joey Estes in the top of the fourth inning to put the Cubs up 5-1, a two-run bases loaded single in the top of the fifth inning with zero out which scored second baseman Nico Hoerner of Oakland, California, and centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of Los Angeles, California which put the Cubs up 7-3 (later scored on a Michael Busch single to put the Cubs up 9-3), a double with two out in the sixth inning (later scored on a double by Kyle Tucker to put the Cubs up 11-3), and a triple in the eighth inning which scored third baseman Matt Shaw of Springfield, Massachusetts to put the Cubs up 17-3.

Who are the nine other Cubs players who have hit for the cycle?

The first Cubs player to hit for the cycle was Hack Wilson of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania in a 21-8 Cubs win over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 23, 1930. Wilson was followed by Babe Herman of Buffalo, New York in a 12-2 Cubs win over the St. Louis Cardinals on September 30, 1933, Roy Smalley of Springfield, Missouri in a 15-3 Cubs win over the Cardinals on June 28, 1950, Leo Walls of San Diego, California in an 8-6 Cubs loss to the Cincinnati Reds on July 2, 1957, Billy Williams of Whistler, Alabama in a 7-2 Cubs win over the Cardinals on July 17, 1966, Randy Hundley of Martinsville, Virginia in a 9-8 Cubs win over the Houston Astros on August 11, 1966, Ivan De Jesus of Santurce, Puerto Rico in a 16-12 Cubs win over the Cardinals on April 22, 1980, Andre Dawson of Miami, Florida in an 8-4 Cubs win over the San Francisco Giants on April 29, 1987, and Mark Grace of Winston-Salem, North Carolina in a 5-4 Cubs loss to the San Diego Padres on May 9, 1993.

Carson Kelly in 2025

Kelly is now batting .500 with one home run and five runs batted in. During three games, 10 at bats, and 13 plate appearances, he has scored four runs, and had five hits, one double, one triple, three walks, 11 total bases, an on base percentage of .615, and a slugging percentage of 1.100.

The Cubs improved to a record of three wins and four losses. They are in third place in the National League Central and a game and a half back of the first place St. Louis Cardinals.