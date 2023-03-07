On February 27, the Washington Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz. The 30-year-old quarterback is now a free agent who can sign with any NFL team. Where will Wentz end up? Find out Wentz’s next team odds below.

Last night in Indy, former #Commanders QB Carson Wentz was spotted (by my eyeballs) downtown having dinner with his agents. He's determined to continue playing and is open to various roles that can help a team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2023

Carson Wentz Will Hit Free Agency

If Wentz signs with another team this offseason, it will mark his fourth team in four years.

After the 2020 season, the Philadelphia Eagles traded a first-round pick and a third-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts, where he reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

In one season with the Colts, Wentz went 9-8 as a starter, failing to make the playoffs after losing in Week 18 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before the 2022 NFL season, the Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders in exchange for multiple draft picks. Wentz struggled as the Commanders starting QB, registering a 2-5 record and losing the job to backup Taylor Heinicke.

Carson Wents Next Team Odds

If Wentz signs with another team, it will most likely be in a backup role.

BetOnline has the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to sign Wentz at +300. After Chad Henne retired, the Chiefs need a quarterback to serve as the backup to Patrick Mahomes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right behind the Chiefs at +400. Quarterback Tom Brady retired, and the only QB on the roster as of March 7 is Kyle Trask.

The Las Vegas Raiders +650, Carolina Panthers +700, and Atlanta Falcons +700 round out the top five.

Below are Wentz’s next team odds.

Carson Wentz Next Team Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +300 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400 Las Vegas Raiders +650 Carolina Panthers +700 Atlanta Falcons +700 Buffalo Bills +700 Arizona Cardinals +700 New York Jets +800 Houston Texans +800 Any CFL Team +2000 Any XFL Team +2000

