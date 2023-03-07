NFL News and Rumors

Carson Wentz Next Team Odds: Chiefs, Buccaneers Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
On February 27, the Washington Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz. The 30-year-old quarterback is now a free agent who can sign with any NFL team. Where will Wentz end up? Find out Wentz’s next team odds below.

Carson Wentz Will Hit Free Agency

If Wentz signs with another team this offseason, it will mark his fourth team in four years.

After the 2020 season, the Philadelphia Eagles traded a first-round pick and a third-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts, where he reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

In one season with the Colts, Wentz went 9-8 as a starter, failing to make the playoffs after losing in Week 18 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before the 2022 NFL season, the Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders in exchange for multiple draft picks. Wentz struggled as the Commanders starting QB, registering a 2-5 record and losing the job to backup Taylor Heinicke.

Carson Wents Next Team Odds

If Wentz signs with another team, it will most likely be in a backup role.

BetOnline has the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to sign Wentz at +300. After Chad Henne retired, the Chiefs need a quarterback to serve as the backup to Patrick Mahomes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right behind the Chiefs at +400. Quarterback Tom Brady retired, and the only QB on the roster as of March 7 is Kyle Trask.

The Las Vegas Raiders +650, Carolina Panthers +700, and Atlanta Falcons +700 round out the top five.

Below are Wentz’s next team odds.

Carson Wentz Next Team  Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +300 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +650 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +700 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +700 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +700 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +700 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +800 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +800 BetOnline logo
Any CFL Team +2000 BetOnline logo
Any XFL Team +2000 BetOnline logo

 

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
