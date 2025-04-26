Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley Named 2025 Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers star forward, Evan Mobley, has been named the 2024-25 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Mobley elevated his performance on both ends of the floor this season. However, he has always been a solid defender and took this facet of his game to another level. It is one of the major reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference. A win-loss record of 64-18 to be exact.

Mobley beat out fellow defensive peers in Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Golden State’s Draymond Green, and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., for the award. He has also formed one of the better frontcourts in the Association alongside center, Jarrett Allen, with his ability to produce on both offense and defense. With winning the Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley’s name will start to be mentioned more and more when it comes to the best two-way players in the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers Forward, Evan Mobley, Named Kia Defensive Player of the Year

Evan Mobley’s Season

Mobley had a career year. The Cavaliers power forward made his first All-Star Team. He also averaged a career-best 18.5 points, 1.6 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. Mobley also logged an efficient 55.7 percent shooting from the field, a three-point shooting percentage of 37.0 percent, and a defensive rating of 108. In terms of advanced analytics, the former USC product also tallied a player efficiency rating of 22.3 (another career-high), a defensive box plus/minus rating of +1.5, and a defensive win-share total of +3.8.

Some notable players Mobley held to 15 points or less in the regular season include Domantas Sabonis, LeBron James, Pascal Siakam, and Nikola Jokić. He may not have been matched up with these players for an entirety of a game. However, the fact that he held his own against them goes to show how far Evan Mobley has come in his young career. Considering these factors, Mobley and the Cavaliers have a terrific chance to win this year’s NBA Finals.

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers Take Advantage of Their First Seed in the Eastern Conference?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a roster where it is difficult to determine any weaknesses. Remember, they also traded for De’Andre Hunter at the NBA Trade Deadline. With an elite backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell coupled with a stout frontcourt featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, defeating this Cavaliers squad in a seven-game series would be difficult. Moreover, role players such as Ty Jerome and Max Strus give them more versatility. The Boston Celtics are still the defending champions. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a solid chance to take over the Eastern Conference. Especially if Evan Mobley continues to prove why the Cavaliers took him third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.