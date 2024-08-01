Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been extremely busy this offseason. Not only did they sign Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley to extensions, but they have also now signed their center, Jarrett Allen, to a new deal. Allen has agreed to a three-year extension worth $91 million. For the next five seasons, the former All-Star will be under contract for $131 million. There have been some concerns the past couple of seasons over Allen and Mobley co-existing in Cleveland’s frontcourt. However, the organization is putting faith in Mobley eventually developing a reliable jump shot which would open up the paint for Allen to operate. As a result, the Cavaliers are now all in with their current frontcourt duo.

Cleveland Cavaliers Agree to Three-Year Extension With Jarrett Allen Worth $91 Million

Jarrett Allen’s Impact

Allen had a solid season last year. His value is mainly showcased as a rim-protector, but he is also a solid finisher. Allen tallied 16.5 points, 10.5 total rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 2.7 assists per game while playing 31.7 minutes per night. On top of this, he also averaged a block percentage of 3.0 percent, a defensive box plus/minus rating of 0.9, and a player efficiency rating of 21.8.

Not to mention, Allen was extremely efficient finishing around the rim. He finished last year with a field goal percentage of 63.4 percent. He most likely will never develop into a floor spacer. However, the Cavaliers are content with his ability to protect the rim and are hoping that the rest of the cast can take a step forward in their development, such as Evan Mobley becoming a more reliable shooter. All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers’ “core four,” will progress going forward.

Cleveland’s “Core Four,” in Place

With point guard, Darius Garland, wanting to remain with the team, it appears as if Cleveland’s core is set in place for the foreseeable future. There was a lot of trade speculation surrounding the starting point guard to start the offseason. To the shock of some NBA peers, Donovan Mitchell is set to remain in Cleveland and the team is very high on Evan Mobley. Remember, the Cavaliers were a top-four team in the Eastern Conference last year. They even spent a good portion of last season in the top two of the conference. Considering all of this, the Cavaliers are dead set on their “core four,” going forward. The recent Jarrett Allen contract extension proves this sentiment.