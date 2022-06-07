CBS Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes 2022 Predictions

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is scheduled for this Saturday, June 11; free CBS Belmont Stakes picks and Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions are below. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds are available below.

Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Continue reading for CBS picks for the Belmont Stakes 2022 and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

CBS Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | CBS Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is the final leg in the Triple Crown. The 1 1/2-mile race is referred to as the “test of the champion.” However, there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year. Rich Strike, the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby, skipped the Preakness. Early Voting, the winner of the Preakness, will not be competing at the Belmont Stakes.

A total of eight entrants are racing in this year’s race. Oddsmakers have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. At the Preakness, Creative Minister placed third behind Epicenter and Early Voting. In addition to Creative Minister, Skippylongstocking is returning from the Preakness. Kentucky Derby competitors Mo Donegal and Barber Road are racing as well.

Keep scrolling for the best bets and 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions from the CBS staff.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline | Belmont Stakes Expert Picks

First off, Mo Donegal has 5-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes, and he is racing from the No. 6 post position. The 3-year-old colt placed fifth at the Kentucky Derby. In April, he won the Grade 2 Wood Memoria at Aqueduct, outrunning Early Voting and Skippylongstocking.

Of course, Mo Donegal finished third at the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes in February. His best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 96. In this race, We the People has the best BSF score at 103, but the CBS staff are not overlooking his seventh-place finish at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. Therefore, this is why Mo Donegal is receiving more attention.



Rich Strike (+350) at BetOnline | CBS Belmont Stakes Picks 2022

Furthermore, Rich Strike was the dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby. He possesses 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The horse is racing from the No. 4 post position. Blended Citizen — the winner of the 2018 Belmont Stakes — was the last horse to win this race at the No. 4 post. At least bettors now know that Rich Strike is capable of winning at 80-1 odds. The CBS staff are anticipating a nail-biting finish this Saturday.

The 3-year-old colt was bred by Calumet Farm. At the Leonatus Stakes in January, Rich Strike came in third place behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. In April, he placed third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks, trailing Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 at this race. Then, his figure increased to 102 at the Kentucky Derby. After skipping the Preakness, trainer Eric Reed is most confident that his colt is well-rested for this race.



Creative Minister (+600) at BetOnline | Belmont Stakes 2022 Predictions

Next, Creative Minister has 6-1 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The horse finished 3 1/2 lengths behind Early Voting at the Preakness. Creative Minister’s post position is No. 5. Mark Valeski was the last horse to win the Belmont Stakes at the No. 5 post, and that was back in 2012.

His best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 100. Creative Minister has never won a Grade 1 or Grade 2 race. Though, he won the Maiden Special Weight (MSW) in April. Not to mention, Creative Minister won the AlwOC at Churchill Downs in May. He has placed in the top 3 of all of his entered races. It’s just something to think about.