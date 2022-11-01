CBS Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Breeders Cup 2022 Predictions

CBS Breeders Cup picks and predictions for 2022 are now available. Check out the latest picks and best bets from the top horse racing experts here.

The 2022 Breeders Cup is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 5. This is the 39th edition of the historical event. It was first inaugurated in 1984. All 14 Grade I races later this week are occurring at Keeneland racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Post time for the 2022 Breeders Cup is 5:40 p.m. ET this Saturday. On Friday, coverage for the races runs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. The final race can be watched on NBC Sports. Preview content will air on USA Network.

Breeders Cup 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Breeders Cup 2022

Flightline is entering the 2022 Breeders Cup undefeated. Trainer John Sadler will try to win this race for just the second time of his career. In 2018, Sadler won the Breeders Cup Classic with Accelerate. However, the veteran trainer has not been as successful since then.

Of course, Flightline is the 3-5 favorite to win the race. Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen, has the second-highest odds of winning at 5-1 this Saturday. Plus, sportsbooks are giving 6-1 odds for Life Is Good. The CBS Sports staff are high on Flightline this year.

Flightline, a 4-year-old colt, is a flawless 5-0 in his racing history. In the 2022 Pacific Classic, Sadler’s horse finished ahead of Country Grammer and Royal Ship (BRZ) in September. His best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) was 126. And this measurement was recorded at the Pacific Classic.

Additionally, the colt won his second career Grade I race back in June at the 2022 Metropolitan. He finished ahead of Happy Saver and Speaker’s Corner. Flightline’s Horse Racing Nation (HRN) speed figure at Metropolitan was 112. The CBS Sports staff members feel betting against the undefeated competitor would be foolish.

Epicenter (+500) at BetOnline | CBS Breeders Cup Picks 2022

Next, Epicenter is a fast 3-year-old colt. Bred by Westwind Farms, the seasoned competitor is 6-4 in his racing history. His best HRN speed figure was recorded at the Grade II Jim Dandy back in July. With a HRN score of 110, he finished with a time of 1:48.99. Based on acceleration and experience, Epicenter has the best shot of upsetting Flightline.

Needless to say, the CBS Sports staff are not ruling out this speed demon. In August, Epicenter won the Grade I Travers Stakes. With six career wins, the colt will come prepared to give Flightline a competitive race. Trainer Steve Asmussen is proud of his two-time Grade I winner.

Life Is Good (+600) at BetOnline | CBS Breeders Cup 2022 Predictions

Lastly, Life Is Good has the third-highest odds (6-1 odds) of winning the Breeders Cup. The 4-year-old colt has won nine of his 10 races, only two of which were Grade I races. In August, trainer Todd Pletcher’s horse finished first at the Grade I Whitney in Saratoga Springs, New York. Life Is Good recorded a HRN speed figure of 114, his highest ever.

The only other Grade I win of his racing career was last August, when Life Is Good won the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial. His best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 112, the same as Epicenter. This explains why horse racing bettors are interested in this one. The CBS Sports staff believe Life Is Good is more than capable of keeping up with Flightline and Epicenter.