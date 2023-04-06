CBS Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

The CBS golf experts have released their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters, including one golfer with +7500 odds to win a Green Jacket. Find the CBS Masters picks and predictions below.

The CBS experts have made their picks for the 2023 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in the world right now and the CBS experts are riding the train for him to win a back-to-back championship. Patrick McDonald and Joshua Mullenix have made some bolder selections, choosing Xander Shauffele (+2500) and Min Woo Lee(+7500) among their best bets to take home a Green Jacket.

Below, we’ve compiled the Masters 2023 picks from the CBS experts.

Scottie Scheffler has been the best player on the Tour so far in 2023. He hasn’t posted anything worse than a top 12 finish since the fall.

Despite having short odds, he’s playing better now than he did a year ago at Augusta. Scheffler has two wins so far this season, repeating the WM Phoenix Open and the Players Championship. He’s second in the field for shots gained total and first off the tee.

According to Kyle Porter, “Never been more sure of anything in my life than I am that Scheffler is going to contend in this year’s Masters.”

With Scheffler red hot, all eyes will be on the current Masters Champion to defend his title and become only the fourth player in history to ever do so.

There’s only one thing left off Rory McIlroy’s resume and it’s a green jacket. McIlroy just needs to win the Masters to finally complete his career grand slam, which he’s been trying to do since 2014.

After a rocky start this season, he’s bounced back with two top-three finishes in his last three starts. He recently reclaimed the No. 2 spot after making it to the semi-finals at the WGC-Dell Match Play. McIlroy sits in the top 10 in the field for shots gained total (8th), off the tee (6th) and approach (7th).

According to CBS expert Joshua Mullenix, “McIlroy is gaining roughly 2.3 strokes per round, he fits the model of the last 10 Masters champions.”

CBS expert Patrick McDonald had Xander Schauffele to win the Masters at the beginning of the year and he’s sticking with his choice.

In the last three months, Schauffele has been gaining +2.01 strokes per round from both his irons and putter. While Schauffele struggles with his driver, the wide landing areas at Augusta should alleviate some stress for him.

He’s a proven contender at major championships and has performed well at the Masters, including two podium finishes in his career: silver in (2019) and bronze in (2021).

According to McDonald, “Schauffele was my pick to win the Masters at the beginning of the year, and he has done nothing to make me jump off the ship now.”

With a great start to the season, it seems like it’s time for him to climb to the very top.

After his great run at the Players Championship, all eyes will be on Lee this weekend at the Masters. He made his debut last season and finished T14, where he tied the first-nine with 6-under 30.

In his last 12 worldwide starts, Lee has nine top-15 finishes and has gone to head against the world’s best golfers like Scheffler and Rahm.

He can hit the ball and has the talent to finish, he’ll be lethal at Augusta this weekend.

