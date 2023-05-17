CBS Sports horse racing expert Jody Demling released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness race.

This is the 148th running of Preakness.

NBC will broadcast the 148th Preakness with coverage beginning as early as 1 pm EST on May 20, 2023, on CNBC.

Coverage will also be available to stream live on NBCSports.com.

Below, we look at the CBS Sports’ expert picks for Preakness.

CBS Sports Preakness Picks & Predictions 2023

Jody Demling like a dark horse to win Preakness, is high on an overlooked horse who is a star in the making, and lists a fade for the race.

Blazing Sevens (+800)

Demling likes Blazing Sevens, despite being a +800 odd to win Preakness.

He is a target for anyone looking for a nice payday.

The 2022 Champagne Stakes winner showed promise as a two-year-old.

However, he had a disappointing showing in his three-year-old debut at the Fountain of Youth Stakes, finishing eighth.

Blazing Sevens rebounded to finish third in a strong Blue Grass Stakes field.

He technically earned enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Chad Brown opted to skip Churchill Downs.

This is a strategy that paid off in the past.

Sire Good Magic also produced Mage, and these two half-brothers could be in for a showdown at Pimlico on Saturday.

Blazing Sevens is Jody Demling’s top pick to win Preakness.

Perform (+1800)

Another horse Demling is high on is Perform at +1800 odds.

Demling sees Perform as an overlooked horse that is a star in the making.

Perform is a three-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023.

He was sired by Good Magic out of the Tale of Ekati mare Jane Says.

Perform has raced three times in 2023.

He finished first in two out of the three races.

In Perform’s career, he has had seven races. He finished in first two times, in second once, and in third once.

Demling is high on Perform to perform well at Preakness.

Mage (+140)

The horse Demling is fading is the favorite.

Demling says fade Mage at +140 odds.

Mage is coming off a major victory at the Kentucky Derby.

He is a three-year-old colt and has raced in 2023.

Mage was sired by Good Magic out of the Big Brown mare Puca.

Despite being the odds-on favorite and winning the Kentucky Derby this year, Mage is Demling’s pick to fade at Preakness.