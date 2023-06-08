CBS Sports’ picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find CBS Sports’ Belmont Stakes 2023 picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

CBS Sports’ horse racing expert Jody Demling released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont race.

This is the 149th running of Belmont.

FOX will broadcast the 149th Belmont with coverage beginning as early as 11 am EST on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on FS1.

Coverage will also be available to stream live on FS1 and FS2 during the week, beginning on Thursday, June 8, 2023, on FS2.

Below, we look at the CBS Sports’ expert picks for Belmont.

CBS Sports Belmont Stakes 2023 Picks & Predictions

Jody Demling has released his picks for Belmont.

Read on to see which horse Demling likes to win, who will do well, and which horse Demling is fading for Belmont.

Angel of Empire (+375)

CBS Sports’ Jody Demling likes Angel of Empire to win the Belmont Stakes.

Angel of Empire finished third at the Kentucky Derby.

He is a son of Class Empire, who won four graded stakes races, was fourth in the Kentucky Derby, and took second in the Preakness Stakes.

Angel of Empire has piled up multiple graded stakes wins during his three-year-old season at the Risen Star Stakes and Arkansas Derby.

He also added two wins during his two-year-old season.

That makes four wins in seven career starts and he has had steadily progressing speed figures in his career.

Demling’s pick to win the Belmont Stakes is Angel of Empire at +375 odds.

National Treasure (+650)

Another horse Demling likes a lot to do well at the Belmont Stakes is National Treasure at +650 odds.

National Treasure was deemed to be behind his stablemates as a two-year-old but trainer Bob Baffert was not concerned.

Last fall, Baffert said National Treasure would be a “really nice horse” by the spring, and he was correct.

National Treasure upset Kentucky Derby favorite Mage by winning the Preakness Stakes by a head.

With Red Route One as the only other Preakness horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, that means just one other Belmont horse has attempted a race longer than 1 ⅛ miles.

This is an advantage for National Treasure.

He has proven he can sustain longer than 1 ⅛ miles while nearly all others have not.

Demling likes National Treasure to do very well at the Belmont Stakes and is a great value at +650 odds.

Tapit Trice (+350)

Tapit Trice has the tools in place to be a strong horse in the race.

He is trained by the well-respected Todd Pletcher.

Tapit Trice is the son of Tapit, who has produced four previous Belmont winners.

However, Tapit Trice is Demling’s horse to fade at Belmont.

Trice’s pedigree has driven his price down too much to find good value at +350 odds.

The risk outweighs the gain by betting on Trice.

At +350 odds, Tapit Trice is Demling’s horse to fade at Belmont as he does not bring good value and the risk outweighs the benefit.