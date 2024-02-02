CBS Sports NFL writer Cody Benjamin has released his Super Bowl LVIII expert pick and prediction for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs of the 2023 season. This game is a classic rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Check out the CBS Sports writer’s Super Bowl LVIII expert pick, prediction, and best bet below.

CBS Sports Cody Benjamin’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Pick and Prediction

CBS Sports NFL analyst Cody Benjamin published his expert pick and prediction for Super Bowl LVIII. The current point total is set at 47.5. The Chiefs are expected to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go under.

San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City. The Niners are 1-4 against the spread in their previous five games. Plus, San Francisco is 8-2 in its last 10 contests when playing as the favorite.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their past six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its previous 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

More Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions are on the main page.

Chiefs (+2)

Benjamin has the Kansas City Chiefs winning and covering the spread against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “Across the board, the 49ers probably have a talent advantage, boasting Pro Bowl-caliber weapons at basically every position,” he wrote. “And Purdy proved against Detroit he’s capable of overcoming adversity. But just like last year, when the Eagles’ all-star lineup couldn’t necessarily match the clutch gravitas of the Chiefs, it’s tough to bet against Mahomes when it matters most. This one will be must-see TV, but our early forecast is a slight Kansas City victory.”

Benjamin’s final score prediction is 27-24, Chiefs.

The point total has gone over in six of San Francisco’s last nine games. Though, the total has also gone under in four of Kansas City’s past six games when playing as the underdog.

The 49ers haven’t defeated Kansas City since Oct. 5, 2014, when then-Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick passed for 201 yards and one touchdown against then-QB Alex Smith and the Chiefs.

For CBS Sports Cody Benjamin’s Super Bowl LVIII prop bets, go to the site. More expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.