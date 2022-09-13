CBS Sports NFL Week 2 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

CBS Sports analysts have released their NFL Week 2 picks, predictions and best bets for the 2022 NFL season.

Senior writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, writer John Breech, insider Jason La Confora, and writer Jason Dubin commented on Week 2’s matchups this football season.

For Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, the CBS Sports football analysts are focusing on three interesting games: Chargers vs. Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET for Thursday Night Football, Patriots vs. Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, and Buccaneers vs. Saints at 1 p.m. ET.

Chargers vs. Chiefs – Chiefs -4

For the first NFL Week 2 pick, writer John Breech recommends to bettors to never bet against Patrick Mahomes in September. “I mean, if there’s one rule to making NFL picks, it’s “Never pick against Patrick Mahomes in the month of September,” explained Breech.

Since 2018, Mahomes is 12-2 in games played this month, and the Chiefs are 11-2 in their last 13 primetime games. Breech has the Chiefs beating the Chargers 34-27. Kansas City is one of the top picks this week for the CBS Sports staff.

Not to mention, the Chargers are 3-13 SU in their past 16 matchups versus the Chiefs. It sounds like a no-brainer, right? This game should prove whether or not the Bolts’ defense is legitimate.

Patriots vs. Steelers – Steelers +1.5

Next, the CBS Sports analysts are mostly favoring the Steelers over the Patriots on Sunday. Breech has New England winning 19-16 at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh’s new name for Heinz Field sounds awful, but the venue for this matchup is irrelevant. New England’s offense generated just seven points down in Miami.

Keep in mind, Breech had the Pats beating the Dolphins in Week 1. As stated above, the CBS Sports insiders are taking the Steelers to beat the Patriots. Though, the final scores vary. From 25-19 to 33-17, one note is clear: most of the staff distrusts Mac Jones and Bill Belichick.

However, the Patriots are 6-1 SU in their past seven matchups versus the Steelers. So, maybe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the Pats. Then again, the Steelers are 6-0-1 SU in their last seven home games.

Buccaneers vs. Saints – Buccaneers -3

Additionally, the CBS Sports staff despise this matchup. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 1-4 against the Saints since signing with the team in 2020. Their only win came during the divisional round en route to Super Bowl LV in Brady’s first season with Tampa Bay.

Nonetheless, Sean Payton and Drew Brees are gone. While former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is now the head coach, some would say that Allen was responsible for helping to shut out the Bucs last season.

It was a simple 9-0 defeat. The Bucs are 5-0 SU in their last five road games, but they’re also 1-7 SU against the Saints in their past eight meetings. Prisco and Brinson think either team could come out on top. It’s just easier to pick New Orleans to win because the team usually beats Tampa Bay.