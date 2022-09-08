CBS Sports Picks and Best Bets for NFL Week 1 Primetime

The CBS Sports staff has released primetime picks for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season; free best bets and CBS Sports picks are featured below. Football analysts Larry Hartstein and Todd Fuhrman present their NFL Week 1 picks for three primetime matchups.

CBS Sports Picks for NFL Week 1 Primetime

The three notable primetime matchups for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season include Bills vs. Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football, Buccaneers vs. Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football, and Broncos vs. Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.

To kick off Week 1 of Thursday Night Football, the Bills are playing the Rams at SoFi Stadium. The TNF opener can be watched with Prime Video or via NBC. Buffalo is entering this matchup as a 2-point favorite on the road.

Moreover, BetOnline oddsmakers have the point total set at 52. Todd prefers taking the under for this game. Rams head coach Sean McVay is 5-0 SU and 5-0 ATS in Week 1 contests.

Not to mention, his team has won those opening-day games by an average of 19 points. In 2017, the Rams defeated the Colts by 37 points.

As for Larry, he’s also riding with the Rams. He trusts Matthew Stafford. The league never suspended defensive tackle Aaron Donald for swinging his helmet during a joint practice with the Bengals. So, the Rams will be playing at full strength. More NFL Week 1 picks for primetime are on the main page.

Next, the Buccaneers face off against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for Sunday Night Football. The over/under is 51. At the moment, Todd has questions for both NFC teams’ offenses.

He’s unsure how the Bucs will look offensively now that tight end Rob Gronkowski is retired. And quarterback Tom Brady is now 45 years old! Plus, receiver Chris Godwin has not confirmed if he’ll play in Week 1. He’s listed as questionable.

Todd is also wondering how else the Cowboys can score. They have Cedi Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott, but are these weapons enough to get by Shaquil Barrett and Vita Vea? In other words, the analyst doesn’t picture Dallas winning. He’s taking the Bucs at the moneyline -145.

Equally important, Bucs receiver Julio Jones will be making his team debut this coming Sunday. Needless to say, Week 1 is always a crapshoot. A fair argument can be made for either team winning.

Meanwhile, Larry is picking the Buccaneers to survive a low-scoring thriller. He’s taking the under. Brady is 6-0 against the Cowboys in his 22-year career. Despite the Cowboys finishing 6-0 versus NFC East teams last season, they went 6-6 against all other teams as well. Other CBS Sports picks are on the main page.

Furthermore, the Broncos take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field. Denver is entering this matchup as a 6.5-point favorite on the road. Currently, the point total is set at 44.5. Todd is taking the over for this contest. He’s not counting on the Seahawks to wow the fanbase on MNF. This one has “revenge game” marked on the 50-yard line.

The Broncos have a great quarterback in Russell Wilson. And the team has a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who drew up creative plays for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from 2019–21. He’ll want Wilson to throw a couple of deep balls at some point in this game.

Additionally, Larry is picking the Broncos to sneak away with a win. Wilson is the Seahawks franchise leader in quarterback wins (104), passing yards (37,059), and pass touchdowns (292). More often than not, ex-players usually get revenge on their former team. Tom Brady against the Patriots in primetime last season is a solid case in point.

For an added bonus, Todd and Larry threw in their top NFL Week 1 wager. Coincidentally, both analysts chose the same game. At 4:25 p.m. ET, the Raiders play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium this Sunday. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the CBS Sports crew stuck with the Bolts.

Of course, Todd is wondering how the Raiders’ offensive line will protect quarterback Derek Carr. During the offseason, linebacker Khalil Mack was a much-needed upgrade for the Bolts on defense. The Raiders also traded their 2022 first-round draft pick (No. 22) and 2022 second-round draft pick (No. 53) to the Packers for Devante Adams.

However, Todd and Larry commented on the same thing: the Raiders finished the preseason undefeated. It’s just something to think about. Then again, so did the Jets. Is Las Vegas for real under head coach Josh McDaniels? Beating the Chargers is the first test.