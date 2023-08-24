The NFL season is almost here and major companies are already looking to buy up Super Bowl ad space. The 2024 Super Bowl is still six months away but almost 85 percent of the advertising slots have already been purchased.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 11 and will be broadcast by Paramount’s CBS. While the company has declined to comment on the advertising space available, many media buying executives believe there isn’t much space left.

85% of Super Bowl Commercial Spots Have Been Sold

According to different media executives, Paramount has already sold a significant portion of prominent spots in the first half, and a decent amount in the third quarter.

Companies looking to buy a commercial in the Super Bowl need to act now. CBS has reportedly sold at least 85% of available inventory and more. However, many of the commercial spots sold belong to advertisers that have already signed multi-year sponsorship deals with the NFL.

Cost of Super Bowl Commercial on CBS

Compared to last year, CBS isn’t looking to hike the price for a Super Bowl commercial slot. When Fox broadcasted the Super Bowl in 2023, spots were valued at $6 million to $7 million for a 30-second commercial.

CBS is pricing the 2024 Super Bowl commercials in the same price range around $6.5 million or more for a 30-second spot.

With companies unafraid to pay high fees for the biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl commercials bring in a lot of money.

Last year, Fox confirmed that it secured $600 million in gross advertising revenue for its broadcast of Super Bowl LVII. If CBS is able to sell all its commercial spots, the company should be trending in the same direction.

CBS Selling Super Bowl Commercials Slower than Last Year

Despite already selling 85 percent of Super Bowl commercial space, CBS is still not selling out as fast as the previous two years.

Fox announced that 95 percent of Super Bowl commercial space was sold by September and NBC the year before hit 85 percent sellout in July.

It’s nearly the end of August and CBS has only just hit that quota of 85 percent of commercial space.

