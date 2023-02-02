Featured Story

Celtics Blitz Nets En Route to Historic Win

Colin Lynch
NBA: Playoffs-Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics were dominant in their mid-week win against the Nets, leading by 30 after the first quarter and never letting up.

The team shot exceptionally well from both the floor and beyond the arc, with Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way with 31 and 26 points, respectively. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points for Brooklyn in the loss, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the hot-shooting Celtics.

The Celtics came away with more than just a win, as they also set some records on Wednesday night.

Celtics Blitz Nets With Blistering Hot Start

Tatum and Brown led the Celtics’ charge and Tatum himself outscore Brooklyn 18-16 in the first quarter. The two stars didn’t miss a beat, making all seven field goal attempts, each hitting two 3-pointers in the quarter.

The C’s started 8-for-8 from 3-point range as a team.

After one-quarter of play, the Celtics led by a ridiculous tally of 46-16. The Celtic’s dominance in the first quarter was simply incredible.

The 46-point outburst marked a historic moment for the franchise with a new TD Garden record and showcased their offensive firepower.

Nets’ Win Is Largest Margin of Victory This Season

The high-scoring quarter set the tone for the rest of the game and allowed the Celtics to play with confidence and control the pace of the game.

The Nets were unable to recover from the early deficit and the game was essentially over by halftime. The Boston Celtic’s dominant performance carried into the rest of the game, as they outscored the Nets 93-80 in the remaining three quarters.

The final score was 139-96.

The 43-point margin of victory was the largest for the Celtics this season and their best performance against the Nets in five meetings this year.

Celtics Dominance Over Brooklyn Continues

If you go all the way back to last season and include the Celtic’s dominant first-round sweep of the Nets in last year’s playoffs, the Celtics have now won 10-straight against the Brooklyn nets.

But even with all the dominance, the top sports betting sites only have the Celtics as a slight favorite to win the NBA Championship, which is a bit surprising given the recent results.

NBA Championship Odds Odds Play
Boston Celtics +370 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +600 BetOnline logo

 

Tatum Stays Dominant

Another excellent performance by Tatum (he outscored the Nets by himself in the first quarter) continues to keep Jayson Tatum in the running for NBA MVP. While he did cool off for a quick 3-game stretch, he looks poised to make another run.

And at +1000, there could be some serious value for a player of this caliber going into February on the team with the best record in the NBA.

Bet on Jason Tatum NBA MVP (+1000) at BetOnline
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
