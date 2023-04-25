News

Celtics Go for NBA Playoff Series Clinching Win Against the Hawks

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks resume their NBA opening round playoff series Tuesday night with the C’s a victory away from advancing to the second round. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden where Boston is favored by -13 points with the total listed at 229.5.  The Celtics are -900 on the moneyline while the Hawks carry a ML price of +640 on the ML. 

Boston Celtics (60-26, 3-1, #2 seed)

The Celtics took a 2-0 series lead at home before splitting the last two games in Atlanta, with Sunday’s 129-121 win putting the No. 2 seed on the verge of advancing. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 31 points, leading six Celtics who scored in double figures.

 

According to ESPN Stats, the Celtics are now 22-1 when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 30 points, including the playoffs. That .957 win percentage is the best among duos all-time, minimum 20 games.

Atlanta Hawks (43-44, 1-3, #7 seed)

Atlanta faces an even steeper climb than just being down 3-1. They’ll be without guard Dejounte Murray, whose contact with referee Gediminas Petraitis at the end of Game 4 earned him a one-game suspension and loss of a game check.

Murray has averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals through the first four games of the series. But even with Murray in the lineup, it was going to be a tall order for the Hawks who are 1-5 against the Celtics this season. That includes Atlanta’s 130-122 victory at home in Game 3.

Trae Young did his best to keep the Hawks in the game, scoring 35 points and dishing out 15 assists:

The Hawks have won back-to-back Game 5s in their playoff history against Boston (2012 and 2016), but this one is do-or-die.

Celtics with added incentive

Boston has a little extra motivation to end the series sooner rather than later.

With a victory in five games, the Celtics would begin their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, rather than next Monday. An earlier start to that playoff round is bad news for the Sixers, given that Joel Embiid is currently recovering from a sprained knee.

Boston will welcome any opportunity to take on Philadelphia without the MVP candidate on the court, even if it’s just for a game or two. Look for the Celtics to wrap up the series on Tuesday.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens

Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
News
The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
News
Brian Hoyer
Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 5 2023
News
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top