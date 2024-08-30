Celtics Sign Lonnie Walker IV to One-Year Deal

The defending champion, Boston Celtics, are not done making moves to bolster their roster. Their most recent acquisition is Lonnie Walker IV. Boston has reportedly signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal, which is a one-year, minimum salary contract the team can convert into a two-way contract. Walker is coming off a season with the Brooklyn Nets where he was a serviceable role player. He isn’t the splashiest name, but he is a solid role player who can thrive in the correct environment. Given Boston’s recent success, it is safe to assume he should find plenty of achievement with the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Add Depth With Lonnie Walker IV Signing

Lonnie Walker IV’s Numbers

Lonnie Walker IV has always been a reliable supporting cast character. Last year, the shooting guard logged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 17.4 minutes per night. During Walker’s lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he tallied 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and an effective field goal percent of 50.3 percent. As for Lonnie Walker’s career stats, he has averaged 9.8 points, 1.5 assists, and 2.3 total rebounds per game. The six-foot-four shooting guard is not the most adept playmaker or defender. However, on a team like the Boston Celtics, he will not need to play outside of his comfort zone. They will make sure to utilize him for his strengths and find a role suited for the former San Antonio Spur. If there is one team in the league who is great at maximizing every player’s talents at once, it is none other than the defending champions. Considering this, the Celtics have once again improved their bench unit.

Boston Ready to Defend Title

The Celtics are ready to kick off the new season and defend their NBA title. Jaylen Brown has said it’s time for them to get to “work,” and Jayson Tatum is also motivated to defend the proverbial crown. The Celtics were also one of the few teams this offseason that experienced little roster turnover. A huge factor when talking about team chemistry and familiarity. Especially when a team is looking to repeat as back-to-back champions. With a subtle addition like Lonnie Walker IV, the cohesiveness of the core will remain intact while Walker provides some extra depth. All in all, this was a smart signing by the Boston Celtics. In return, Lonnie Walker IV will have a great opportunity to compete for a title this coming season.