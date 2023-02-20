Celtics

Celtics’ Tatum Sets Record, Earns All-Star Game MVP

Colin Lynch
i (1)

Boston Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum shattered the record for most points scored in an NBA All-Star Game with a remarkable 55-point performance on Sunday. Tatum’s 22-of-31 shooting performance included 10 of 18 from beyond the arc as he led Team Giannis to a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron.

Tatum’s Record-Setting Night

Tatum’s historic night was highlighted by a single-quarter record of 27 points in the third period. The Celtics’ star went toe-to-toe with teammate Jaylen Brown, who was also selected to the All-Star Game.

Tatum was voted the game’s MVP after breaking the previous record set by Anthony Davis in 2017. The victory also marked the first time that LeBron James lost as an All-Star Game captain since the format was changed to allow the two leading vote-getters to serve as captains and choose their teams.

Team Giannis’ starting lineup included Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Lauri Markkanen, and Ja Morant. At the same time, LeBron’s team featured Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jaylen Brown among their reserves. Here are how the rosters finished after the draft:

All-Star Rosters Post Draft

Team LeBron Team Giannis
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
Julius Randle, New York Knicks Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Tatum Is Elite

Tatum’s impressive performance marks another occasion on his rise to stardom that tells fans league-wide he is undoubtedly one of the top stars in the NBA. His Celtics currently hold the best record in the NBA and are looking to raise banner number 18 for the Celtics organization after falling in the finals last year to the Golden State Warriors.

If fans didn’t include Tatum among the NBA elite prior to tonight’s all-star game and his record-setting performance, it may be hard to exclude him from that group now.

Celtics
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
