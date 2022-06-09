Celtics Win Game 3 Against Warriors, Take 2-1 Series Lead

The Boston Celtics were able to come away with a huge game 3 win against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. With game 4 back at the TD Garden, it is certainly a possibility that the Celtics are going to win it all.

Boston was able to get contributions out of most of their guys, just like they have been all season. Jaylen Brown played an exceptional game and they were also able to grab nearly 15 offensive rebounds.

Who Is Going To Win The Series Between The Celtics And Warriors?

Although game 3 was a good indication of who could potentially win the series, it is still tough to determine who will. The Warriors have the experience to win the series and the Celtics certainly have the firepower to do so. There is truly no telling, for now at least.

The first two games of this series saw a blowout for both sides, which means that another one could be on the horizon sometime soon. With game 4 being in Boston, it is a possibility that the Celtics are able to win another on their home court. Until either team goes down two games, or the series is over, it is going to be one of the more difficult series of the entire postseason to predict.

Warriors vs Celtics Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds are now going to see the Boston Celtics coming in as the favorite to win this series. Considering that they were able to win game 3 and game 4 is going to be on their home court, it certainly makes sense.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Warriors vs Celtics from BetOnline, one of the top NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Warriors Celtics BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +120 -150

When Is Game 4 Between The Celtics And Warriors?

Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors is going to take place on Friday, June 10.