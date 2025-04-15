MLB News and Rumors

Central Division players named MLB Players of the Week

A player from the Central Division in each league received Player of the Week honours on Monday. In the American League, Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France of Downey, California was honoured and in the National League, Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela was acknowledged.

Ty France this past week

In the week from April 7 to 13, 2025, France batted .440 with two home runs and six runs batted in. During seven games, 25 at bats and 28 plate appearances, he scored six runs and had 11 hits, two doubles, two walks, 19 total bases, an on base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .760.

Despite having a very productive week. the Twins only won two of seven games. France’s most memorable hit came this past Wednesday in a 4-0 Twins win over the Kansas City Royals. France hit a ninth inning home run to complete the scoring.

William Conteras this past week

In the week from April 7 to 13, 2025, Contreras batted .391 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. During six games, 23 at bats and 26 plate appearances, he scored six runs and had nine hits, two doubles, two walks, 20 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .423, and a slugging percentage of .870.

Contreras had a hit in all six games for the Brewers. He currently has an eight game hitting streak. Both home runs came in Brewers wins. The first came in a 7-1 Brewers win over the Colorado Rockies on April 8 and the second came in a 17-2 Brewers win over the Rockies on April 9. The sacrifice fly also came in a Brewers win, specifically a 7-0 Brewers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 11.

Prior to the eight game hitting streak, Contreras struggled mightily to start the year. He only had two hits in 33 at bats for a horrendous batting average of .074. Now Contreras’s batting average is .228.

 

