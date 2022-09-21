Central Michigan vs Penn State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

On Saturday, the Central Michigan Chippewas square off against the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Central Michigan vs Penn State Week 4 matchup are below.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs Penn State Nittany Lions Predictions and Best Bets

Best College Football Betting Sites

Central Michigan Chippewas vs Penn State Nittany Lions Pick 1: Central Michigan to Cover

Entering this Week 4 college football matchup, the Nittany Lions are heavy 28-point favorites over the Chippewas. Last week, in Penn State’s 41-12 win over the Auburn Tigers, quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 178 yards without throwing a touchdown or pick.

Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for 124 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns. Of course, the Nittany Lions haven’t played the Chippewas since September 17, 2005. Even back then, the Nittany Lions defeated them 40-3.

Regarding significant betting trends, the Nittany Lions are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games played. Plus, they’re 13-6 ATS in their past 19 contests played on a Saturday. However, a 28-point spread is huge. The Chippewas are more than capable of covering that spread. More college football betting picks are on the main page.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs Penn State Nittany Lions Pick 2: No scoreless quarters

Next, expect scoring in every quarter for this Central Michigan vs Penn State matchup. This is a fair game prop. During Week 3, the Nittany Lions scored at least one touchdown each quarter against Auburn. So far this season, the only time they were held scoreless was in Week 1 at Purdue. The Boilermakers prevented them from scoring any points in the first and third quarters.

Furthermore, the Chippewas were held scoreless in the first quarter of last week’s game versus Bucknell. While the Chippewas will likely struggle to score on the Nittany Lions, the dominant home team should have no problem scoring touchdowns. For that reason, there will not be a scoreless quarter in this contest on Saturday.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs Penn State Nittany Lions Pick 3: Point total will go under 63

Lastly, the point total for this Central Michigan vs Penn State mismatch is set at 63. Unlike quite few college football predictions, taking the under might be the way to go for this game. The total has gone under in four of the Nittany Lions’ last five home games.

And the total has gone under in four of the Chippewas’ past six contests. It is possible for them to cover the spread without the point total going over 63. But their defense has to show up. Bet on the point total going under 63. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs Penn State Nittany Lions Odds