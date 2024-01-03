Biting a red rose while strutting around the maize-and-blue-littered field at the Rose Bowl on Monday night, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrated by paying homage to Charles Woodson.

Moments after the No. 1-seeded Wolverines’ defense clinched a 27-20 overtime victory over the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide during a CFP semifinal, McCarthy delayed a post-game ESPN interview so he could run to the other end of the stadium to grab the victory flower he had stashed.

McCarthy appeared a few moments later, rose in hand, and described his emotions after engineering Michigan’s come-from-behind triumph.

Along with wide receiver Roman Wilson’s clutch catches, McCarthy’s late-game magic are two reasons why the Wolverines were listed as early 4.5-point favorites over No. 2 Washington in next Monday’s national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The 2024 Rose Bowl Game featured 5 of the greatest plays in Michigan history. -The most athletic play by a QB

-The most clutch play

-The most important catch

-The greatest run

-The most important defensive stand Pure Greatness from Team 144. pic.twitter.com/mkuPe0vESt — The Roman E〽️pire (@RomanWilsonSzn) January 3, 2024

J.J. McCarthy Overcame Lapses To Earn Rose Bowl MVP Honor

Displaying a calm demeanor during tough times Monday, McCarthy rebounded from a near first-play interception and second-half lapses to lead the Wolverines to 14 unanswered points from the final moments of regulation and OT.

After gaining just 23 third-quarter yards, Michigan’s offense needed a spark, taking over possession with 4:35 remaining and the Crimson Tide leading 20-13.

On fourth-and-two from Michigan’s 33-yard line, McCarthy completed a pass to running back Blake Corum for a 27-yard catch and run. Wilson was called for an illegal block, which cost the Wolverines 10 yards.

McCarthy remained unfazed, rushing for 16 yards and connecting with Wilson on a 29-yard pass. Two plays later, McCarthy completed a 4-yard pass TD pass to Wilson, which helped force OT.

McCarthy improved to 26-1 as Michigan’s starter, but proved one thing in the Rose Bowl. In primetime, he can direct scoring drives in the clutch.

Named the Rose Bowl’s offensive MVP, McCarthy earned the right to walk around with a rose in his mouth.

Roman Wilson Adds To Program’s Iconic No. 1 Jersey

Wilson earned a preseason honor from the coaching staff. Since he was a freshman, the Honolulu, Hawaii, native donned No. 14. As a senior, however, Wilson was offered the program’s coveted No. 1, generally reserved for elite wideouts, a tradition that began with Anthony Carter in 1979 and carried on by, among a select few, David Terrell (1998-2000) and Braylon Edwards (2003-04).

Wilson accepted the designation and the challenge, scoring eight touchdowns in the opening five games. He has at least one catch in all 14 appearances this season, including a season-high nine versus Purdue on Oct. 4.

His leaping, 29-yard reception on the Wolverines’ fourth-quarter scoring drive was as improbable as important to the program advancing to the Houston.

If he fails to extend out and snare the high pass, Alabama’s Malachi Moore appeared in position for a game-ending interception. Instead, Wilson jumped and extended his 6-0 frame just enough to make the finger-tip reception at the 5-yard line. The acrobatic catch set up his tying TD two plays later.

Wilson finished with four catches for 73 yards in the Rose Bowl. For the season, he has compiled 45 catches for 735 yards and 12 TDs.

In the national championship game, Wilson provides McCarthy with a trusted target. The Huskies’ secondary will be tasked to accomplish something few years have this season, limit the McCarthy to Wilson connection.

Their equation certainly was analyzed before Betonline Sportsbook on Tuesday released its early betting line.

This play was wild. What a catch and throw by J.J. McCarthy here! pic.twitter.com/P5GJqEqeAE — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) January 2, 2024

CFP Final Odds

Here are the odds for Monday’s CFP national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams CFP National Championship Game Play No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington Michigan, -4.5