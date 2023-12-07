Walking through a gauntlet of teammates in Michigan’s temporary locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium, senior running back Blake Corum carried the Big Ten Championship trophy from one end to the other, periodically pausing to hold it over his head.

Around him, Corum, who was injured at this point last season, soaked in the atmosphere. Like he often said, that moment, celebrating a third consecutive conference title and qualifying for the CFP, was the one he anticipated since spurning the NFL last winter.

The top-seeded Wolverines (13-0), with a smash-mouth ground game and opportunistic defense, will face No. 4 Alabama (12-1) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Betonline Sportsbook listed Michigan (+170) as the favorite to capture the national championship.

Back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards for BC2!

Michigan’s Offense Possesses Power, Depth

Directed by junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and spearheaded by Corum, the Wolverines’ offense ranked 14th, averaging 36.7 points per game.

The Wolverines’ identity is formed via the running game, a physical, smash-mouth style designed to wear down opponents. Corum, who has amassed consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, scored a single-season record 24 touchdowns and has found the end zone in all 13 games. Junior running back Donovan Edwards has not lived up to his playmaking skills this season, but still provides a dynamic 1-2 punch.

Capping the 24-16 victory at then-No. 10 Penn State, the Wolverines executed 32 consecutive running plays, not recording a pass play from the 7:41 mark of the second quarter until the final snap.

Eleven Michigan players were named to the All-Big Ten offensive teams, including coaches and media first-teamers Corum and McCarthy.

The Crimson Tide’s defense has yielded a pedestrian 124.5 rushing yards per game.

Advantage: Michigan.

The nation's best scoring defense boasts 14 players on All-Big Ten defensive teams, with three specialists also earning conference honors!

Michigan’s Defense Coming Off Shutout

Spread out on the confetti-littered field in Indianapolis, Kris Jenkins executed snow angels in the pile of maize-and-blue paper decorations.

The senior defensive tackle had the right to feel playful.

Jenkins collected four tackles during last Saturday’s 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, providing a stiff front-line effort. Jenkins helped anchor a unit that held the hapless Hawkeyes to just 155 total yards.

Yes, it was Iowa, but still a 10-win, division-clinching club.

Facing Jalen Milroe will be radically different than lining up opposite Deacon Hill, but is the Crimson Tide’s sophomore QB “mature” enough to handle the Wolverines’ No. 1 ranked defense, yielding just 9.5 points per game?

It’s unlikely the Wolverines will lose focus on a fourth-and-31 prayer.

Alabama’s offense, which struggled in September and October, ranked 54th in yards per game (401.2).

Advantage: Michigan.

National Title Team Odds

Here is a look at the updated CFP odds for the national championship-winning team, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Final-Four Team (seed) CFP National Championship Game Winning Team Odds Play Michigan Wolverines (1) +170 Alabama Crimson Tide (4) +185 Texas Longhorns (3) +285 Washington Huskies (2) +700

