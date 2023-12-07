College Football News and Rumors

CFP Odds: 2 Keys Why Betonline Sportsbook Lists Michigan As Early Favorite To Make Championship Run

Jeff Hawkins
Walking through a gauntlet of teammates in Michigan’s temporary locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium, senior running back Blake Corum carried the Big Ten Championship trophy from one end to the other, periodically pausing to hold it over his head.

Around him, Corum, who was injured at this point last season, soaked in the atmosphere. Like he often said, that moment, celebrating a third consecutive conference title and qualifying for the CFP, was the one he anticipated since spurning the NFL last winter.

The top-seeded Wolverines (13-0), with a smash-mouth ground game and opportunistic defense, will face No. 4 Alabama (12-1) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Betonline Sportsbook listed Michigan (+170) as the favorite to capture the national championship.

Michigan’s Offense Possesses Power, Depth

Directed by junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and spearheaded by Corum, the Wolverines’ offense ranked 14th, averaging 36.7 points per game.

The Wolverines’ identity is formed via the running game, a physical, smash-mouth style designed to wear down opponents. Corum, who has amassed consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, scored a single-season record 24 touchdowns and has found the end zone in all 13 games. Junior running back Donovan Edwards has not lived up to his playmaking skills this season, but still provides a dynamic 1-2 punch.

Capping the 24-16 victory at then-No. 10 Penn State, the Wolverines executed 32 consecutive running plays, not recording a pass play from the 7:41 mark of the second quarter until the final snap.

Eleven Michigan players were named to the All-Big Ten offensive teams, including coaches and media first-teamers Corum and McCarthy.

The Crimson Tide’s defense has yielded a pedestrian 124.5 rushing yards per game.

Advantage: Michigan.

Michigan’s Defense Coming Off Shutout

Spread out on the confetti-littered field in Indianapolis, Kris Jenkins executed snow angels in the pile of maize-and-blue paper decorations.

The senior defensive tackle had the right to feel playful.

Jenkins collected four tackles during last Saturday’s 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, providing a stiff front-line effort. Jenkins helped anchor a unit that held the hapless Hawkeyes to just 155 total yards.

Yes, it was Iowa, but still a 10-win, division-clinching club.

Facing Jalen Milroe will be radically different than lining up opposite Deacon Hill, but is the Crimson Tide’s sophomore QB “mature” enough to handle the Wolverines’ No. 1 ranked defense, yielding just 9.5 points per game?

It’s unlikely the Wolverines will lose focus on a fourth-and-31 prayer.

Alabama’s offense, which struggled in September and October, ranked 54th in yards per game (401.2).

Advantage: Michigan.

National Title Team Odds 

Here is a look at the updated CFP odds for the national championship-winning team, according to Betonline Sportsbook: 

Final-Four Team (seed) CFP National Championship Game Winning Team Odds Play
Michigan Wolverines (1) +170 BetOnline logo
Alabama Crimson Tide (4) +185 BetOnline logo
Texas Longhorns (3) +285 BetOnline logo
Washington Huskies (2) +700 BetOnline logo

* Odds as of Wednesday

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
