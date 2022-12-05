CFP Teams Announced – TCU & Ohio State IN, Alabama & USC OUT

Phew! What a weekend of NCAAF championship games that was. Thrillers and upsets were the order of the weekend as several teams went into their conference championship games thinking it was CFP or bust. One of those was TCU. The Horned Frogs faced Kansas State in an overtime thriller where they got stuffed on the one-yard line to lose to a K-State field goal. However, the selection committee thought they had done enough to earn their spot in the CFP. USC weren’t so fortunate. The Trojans were beaten by Utah for the second time this season, and will watch the College Football Playoff from home. With Georgia and Michigan winning the SEC and Big Ten respectively, they will be ranked one and two for the CFP. Big 12 runner-up TCU will be in at three, while Ohio State sneak back in at four. There is no playoff place for Alabama.

Vegas not so lucky for Caleb Williams and USC

It was a typical championship weekend. There was chaos everywhere and it was a sight to behold. It all started on Friday evening in the Pac-12 Championship Game. USC and Utah faced off in Las Vegas and it was going well for the Trojans when they led 17-3.

Unfortunately, that was a good as it got. Caleb Williams got hurt late in the second quarter, and spent the second half limping about and doing little else. Utah eventually won 47-24. Head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year in Southern Cal sees him fall at the last hurdle, but it bodes well for the future.

Dykes refuses to feed Duggan

To kick-off Saturday’s action, the Big 12 Championship Game between TCU and Kansas State got us underway. In a topsy-turvy affair, Max Duggan dragged TCU to 28-28 in regulation. With the ball on the one-yard line on third down, Sonny Dykes opted to go to his running back, taking the ball out of Duggan’s hands. He did it again on fourth down and the Horned Frogs did not convert.

Kansas State simply needed to kick a field goal for the Big 12 Championship, and they did just that. Many thought this could be the end of TCU’s CFP hopes.

Michigan and Georgia get it done

Elsewhere, the number one and two teams in college football were having a slightly easier time. In the SEC Championship Game, Georgia embarrassed Brian Kelly’s LSU as the Tigers head coach failed again in the big game. Kelly keeps losing the biggest games of his career, but is another first-year head coach that seems to have his program heading the right way.

Michigan were comfortable winners in the Big Ten against Purdue. However, their star running back Blake Corum is done for the year and will miss the College Football Playoff. They didn’t need him against Purdue and will be hopeful Donovan Edwards can fill in as he did this weekend.

Rankings Released

On Sunday, the much anticipated final CFP rankings were released by the selection committee. There were no surprises at one or two as Georgia and Michigan occupied those spots. Alabama would have been hoping to hear Ohio State’s name at three meaning they would sneak in at four. However, TCU did enough to convince the committee they should hold on to that three spot. With USC’s loss, Ohio State jumped up to four and our College Football Playoff bracket was set.

It is all systems go for New Year’s Eve when the two games will take place. Michigan will face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 PM EST. Following that will be Georgia and Ohio State in the Peach Bowl at 8 PM EST.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will take place on Monday, January 9th at 7:30 PM EST. All games will be shown on ESPN.