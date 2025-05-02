Champions Rise While Tom Aspinall Waits for Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall’s story is quickly becoming one of the most frustrating sagas in UFC history. The English heavyweight captured interim gold in spectacular fashion by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in just 69 seconds at UFC 295 in November 2023. He then defended his interim title with another lightning-fast finish, stopping Curtis Blaydes in 60 seconds at UFC 304. Yet, as of May 2025, Aspinall’s wait to unify the heavyweight championship against Jon Jones has stretched to a 785 days, making him the second-longest-reigning undisputed heavyweight champion in UFC history.

Jon Jones officially has the 2nd longest undisputed heavyweight title reign in UFC history at 785 days, behind only Cain Velasquez’s reign of 896 days from 2012-2015 🏆 Jones is one step closer to having the longest title reign in two different weight classes 😤 LEGENDARY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZoeFrOIjAR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2025

While Aspinall’s patience is tested, the rest of the UFC landscape has undergone a seismic shift. An entire generation of new champions has emerged across multiple divisions, each claiming undisputed status before Aspinall has had his shot at the throne.

A Wave of New Champions

Since Aspinall’s interim coronation, the UFC has crowned or welcomed back a remarkable list of champions:

Alex Pereira : After a historic run as a two-division champion, Pereira defended his light heavyweight title three times in just 175 days-a UFC record-before being unseated by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

: After a historic run as a two-division champion, Pereira defended his light heavyweight title three times in just 175 days-a UFC record-before being unseated by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Magomed Ankalaev : The Russian finally fulfilled his championship dreams by dominating Pereira to win the light heavyweight belt in March 2025.

: The Russian finally fulfilled his championship dreams by dominating Pereira to win the light heavyweight belt in March 2025. Dricus Du Plessis : The South African slugger solidified his reign atop the middleweight division, outpointing Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312.

: The South African slugger solidified his reign atop the middleweight division, outpointing Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312. Belal Muhammad : Making history as the first Palestinian-origin UFC champion, Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards in a hard-fought decision to claim the welterweight crown at UFC 304.

: Making history as the first Palestinian-origin UFC champion, Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards in a hard-fought decision to claim the welterweight crown at UFC 304. Ilia Topuria : The Georgian-Spanish phenom knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to seize the featherweight title, then defended it against Max Holloway before vacating to move up in weight.

: The Georgian-Spanish phenom knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to seize the featherweight title, then defended it against Max Holloway before vacating to move up in weight. Merab Dvalishvili : Another Georgian, Dvalishvili, used relentless wrestling to overpower Sean O’Malley and take the bantamweight title at UFC Noche.

: Another Georgian, Dvalishvili, used relentless wrestling to overpower Sean O’Malley and take the bantamweight title at UFC Noche. Raquel Pennington : Pennington’s perseverance paid off as she captured the women’s bantamweight title, only to lose it in a razor-close rematch to Julianna Peña.

: Pennington’s perseverance paid off as she captured the women’s bantamweight title, only to lose it in a razor-close rematch to Julianna Peña. Julianna Peña : Peña became a two-time champion by narrowly edging Pennington at UFC 307, joining Amanda Nunes as the only women to hold the 135-pound belt twice.

: Peña became a two-time champion by narrowly edging Pennington at UFC 307, joining Amanda Nunes as the only women to hold the 135-pound belt twice. Valentina Shevchenk o: The flyweight legend reclaimed her title with a dominant grappling display against Alexa Grasso, putting a definitive end to their trilogy.

o: The flyweight legend reclaimed her title with a dominant grappling display against Alexa Grasso, putting a definitive end to their trilogy. Alexander Volkanovski: After losing his featherweight belt to Topuria, Volkanovski bounced back to reclaim the vacant title with a gritty win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314, becoming the first fighter over 35 to win a sub-170-pound title.

The Jones-Aspinall Stalemate

While these divisions have seen new kings and queens crowned, the heavyweight title picture remains unresolved. Jon Jones, the reigning undisputed champion, has defended his belt only once and has been accused of playing a “chess game” by delaying the unification bout. UFC insiders claim Aspinall has even been convinced to defend his interim title this time against Ciryl Gane at UFC 317, while Jones continues to bide his time.

Dana White remains adamant that Jones vs. Aspinall will happen, calling it “the biggest fight in heavyweight history,” but negotiations have dragged on for months. Aspinall’s camp has grown increasingly frustrated, and fans are left to wonder if the unification bout will ever materialize.

As the UFC celebrates a new crop of champions, Tom Aspinall’s plight stands in stark contrast dominant interim champion denied his chance to claim undisputed status while the rest of the sport moves forward. His record-breaking wait is a testament to both his talent and the unpredictable politics of prizefighting. For now, the heavyweight division remains in limbo, its true king yet to be crowned.