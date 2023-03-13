NFL News and Rumors

Chargers Austin Ekeler Requests Permission To Seek Trade

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler jogs.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has requested permission to seek a trade, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ekeler and the Chargers failed to move forward on extension talks, prompting the star running back to ask Los Angeles for authorization to explore trade options.

Austin Ekeler Enters Final Year Of Contract With Los Angeles Chargers

Ekeler is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million contract he signed in March 2020. Ekeler is scheduled to earn $6.25 million this season.

Ekeler will certainly look to make over $10 million per year, which is the unofficial threshold for the top running backs in the league.

It is unknown if the Chargers will grant Ekeler’s request to seek a trade.

Austin Ekeler Is One Of The Best Running Backs In The NFL

Ekeler is one of the most productive offensive players in the NFL.

During the 2022 season, Ekeler led the league with 18 total touchdowns (13 rushing and five receiving). Ekeler finished with 915 yards rushing, and 107 catches for 722 yards.

In six seasons with the Chargers, Ekeler has accumulated 3,727 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns on the ground. Threw the air, Ekeler has caught 389 passes for 3,448 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Chargers NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo

