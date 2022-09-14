Chargers Could Be Missing Key Man Keenan Allen Come Thursdays Bout With Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to be without star wide receiver Keenan Allen this Thursday when they face Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, it’s reported that Allen is unlikely to play this week, however there is confidence after testing that his injury isn’t too serious, and he’ll avoid being out for too long.

Allen was substituted in the second half of their Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, after suffering an injury. He was having a fairly strong game before this, he caught four passes for 66 yards, including a 42 yarder, before having to be subbed.

If Allen is missing Thursdays game with a shorter turnaround, he should be alright for action in the Chargers’ week 3 match against the Jags on September 25.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the #Chiefs, but there is optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term, per sources. Next game is Sept. 25 against the #Jaguars, two full weeks after the injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Without the injured Allen, you can expect fellow receivers Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Jalen Guyton to see increased opportunity in their positions.

Head coach Brandon Staley said that Allen “is a guy that’s gonna take some time with his hamstring… and it’s not looking good for Thursday.”