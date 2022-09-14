NFL News and Rumors

Chargers Could Be Missing Key Man Keenan Allen Come Thursdays Bout With Chiefs

Author image
Kyle Curran
1 min read
Keenan Allen L.A. Chargers
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to be without star wide receiver Keenan Allen this Thursday when they face Kansas City Chiefs. 

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, it’s reported that Allen is unlikely to play this week, however there is confidence after testing that his injury isn’t too serious, and he’ll avoid being out for too long.

Allen was substituted in the second half of their Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, after suffering an injury. He was having a fairly strong game before this, he caught four passes for 66 yards, including a 42 yarder, before having to be subbed.

If Allen is missing Thursdays game with a shorter turnaround, he should be alright for action in the Chargers’ week 3 match against the Jags on September 25.

Without the injured Allen, you can expect fellow receivers Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Jalen Guyton to see increased opportunity in their positions.

Head coach Brandon Staley said that Allen “is a guy that’s gonna take some time with his hamstring… and it’s not looking good for Thursday.”

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Rodrigo Blankenship

Colts Waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after opening game disaster

Author image Olly Taliku  •  25min
NFL News and Rumors
CBS Sports NFL Week 2 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
CBS Sports NFL Week 2 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin Hit By Another Injury Setback During Buccaneers Opening Game
Author image joshstedman  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
10 Tom Brady records that will never be broken in the NFL
NFL Great Tom Brady Is Set To Retire (Again) At The End Of The Season
Author image joshstedman  •  Sep 13 2022
NFL News and Rumors
jamal-adams
Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Carted Off With Serious Injury
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 13 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Monday Night Football: Damien Lewis, Ken Walker among inactive
Monday Night Football: Damien Lewis, Ken Walker among inactives
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 13 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett out for season with torn ACL
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett out for season with torn ACL
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 12 2022
More News
Arrow to top