Chargers Sign Rashawn Slater to Four-Year Contract Extension

Rashawn Slater, left tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers, has recently agreed to a lucrative contract extension. The star lineman reportedly signed a four-year, $114 million deal with $92 million guaranteed. This extension makes Slater the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL. It also makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history. Among the notable names at his position whom he now surpasses in annual average value are Penei Sewell, Laremy Tunsil, Trent Williams, and Andrew Thomas. The Chargers clearly understand the importance of a strong offensive line. They have recognized Slater as a cornerstone of their offense.

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Left Tackle Rashawn Slater to Four-Year, $114 Million Extension

Rashawn Slater’s Impact

Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have placed a renewed emphasis on effective offensive line play. As a result, Rashawn Slater’s role has become even more vital. Especially with the offense shifting toward a more run-centric approach despite having a talent like Justin Herbert at the quarterback position. Slater has already earned two Pro Bowl selections in his four-year career, including one in his rookie season.

Last year, he ranked second overall among tackles according to Pro Football Focus, earning a stellar grade of 91.1. He also allowed the sixth-lowest pressure rate (7.8 percent). Slater also allowed the seventh-lowest sack rate (1.0 percent) among tackles with at least 400 pass-blocking snaps. These stats highlight Slater’s elite ability not just in run-blocking, but also in pass protection. Considering his all-around excellence, it’s clear why the Chargers felt confident in making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history.

Can the Los Angeles Chargers Take Over the AFC West This Coming Season?



Some around the league believe the Los Angeles Chargers have the talent to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and claim the AFC West. As of July 30th, 2025, the Chargers hold +290 odds to win the division. Meanwhile the Chiefs remain favorites at -110. Although Los Angeles faces a tougher schedule this season compared to last year, the presence of Justin Herbert under center keeps them firmly in the playoff conversation.

Additionally, the Chargers bolstered their roster this offseason. They added rookies Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris. The team also brought in offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, to strengthen the offensive front alongside star linemen Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. While Kansas City is still the team to beat, the Chargers undoubtedly have the talent to challenge for the division crown. As a result, they could potentially play spoiler in the AFC West this season.