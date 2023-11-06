NFL News and Rumors

Chargers vs. Jets: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.

The final game in Week 9 will be between the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) and New York Jets (4-3) on Monday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Chargers vs. Jets and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Chargers vs. Jets NFL Monday Night Football Odds

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of his team’s loss at MetLife Stadium.

The Chargers will look to make it two straight wins as they are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jets on BetOnline. The Jets, however, are attempting to win their fourth straight game with Zach Wilson under center.

View the odds for the game.

Bet Los Angeles Chargers New York Jets Play
Moneyline -173 +153 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-111) Under 39.5 (-109) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Chargers vs. Jets NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Jes +3.5 (-110)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) fails to catch a pass
Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) fails to catch a pass while being defended by New York Giants cornerback Amani Oruwariye (20) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers enter MetLife Stadium after a much-needed victory over the Bears. Austin Ekeler looked like a top running back again for the first since returning from an ankle injury. Ekeler had over 120 total yards and one touchdown.

Speaking of the Chargers’ offense, they will be without wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who was placed on IR on Sunday with a knee injury. Palmer will miss at least the next four games.

The Chargers cannot afford to lose any more of their top-skill guys against an elite Jets defense. Since allowing 30 points in Week 2, no team has scored more than 23 points against the Jets. New York allows the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL (184.4 yards/g)

Night games have not been kind to the Jets and New York Giants. They are a combined 4-28 SU in their last 32-night games. However, the Jets won their first game of the 2023 season on Monday Night Football in a 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Despite their struggles at night, the Jets’ defense is firing on all cylinders. They will give quarterback Justin Herbert fits all night. If Wilson can take care of the ball and make a few downfield throws that lead to points, the Jets will keep this close and have a chance to win outright.

Bet on Jets +3.5 (-110) at BetOnline

Chargers vs. Jets NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Justin Herbert Over 0.5 Interceptions (-114)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After two poor games in a row, Herbert played one of his best games of the season against the Bears, completing 31-40 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

More importantly, Herbert cleaned up his mistakes and did not throw an interception. Heading into the Bears game, Herbert had thrown at least one interception in three straight games, including two against the Chiefs.

The Palmer injury is significant, considering he was Herbert’s No. 2 receiver behind Keenan Allen.

Unfortunately for Herbert, the Jets have stifled multiple star quarterbacks in 2023. Quarterbacks to throw multiple interceptions against the Jets at MetLife this season include Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts.

The Jets force opposing quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations. Expect the same thing to happen on Monday night as Herbert throws at least one interception.

Bet on Justin Herbert Over 0.5 Interceptions (-114) at BetOnline
Topics  
Chargers Jets NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

How To Watch Chargers vs. Jets On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
AFC North
November Is Going To Be A Blockbuster Month For AFC North Football
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Joshua Dobbs
Ex Minnesota Vikings Hall Of Fame Quarterback Commends Joshua Dobbs
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Is Week 9 Sunday Morning Must-See Football
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders
NFL Week 9: Potential Winning Streak Could Lift Hungry Carolina Panthers Into NFC South Pennant Chase; Coach Frank Reich Seeking Answers at RB, LB
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 3 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Analyst Cris Collinsworth Turned Pro Football Focus Into A $160 Million Company
NFL Analyst Cris Collinsworth Turned Pro Football Focus Into A $160 Million Company
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 3 2023
NFL News and Rumors
49ers’ DE Arik Armstead Reveals That 49.3% Of His NFL Game Check Goes To Taxes
49ers’ DE Arik Armstead Reveals That 49.3% Of His NFL Game Check Goes To Taxes
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top