The final game in Week 9 will be between the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) and New York Jets (4-3) on Monday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Chargers vs. Jets and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

Chargers vs. Jets NFL Monday Night Football Odds

The Chargers will look to make it two straight wins as they are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jets on BetOnline. The Jets, however, are attempting to win their fourth straight game with Zach Wilson under center.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Chargers vs. Jets NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Jes +3.5 (-110)

The Chargers enter MetLife Stadium after a much-needed victory over the Bears. Austin Ekeler looked like a top running back again for the first since returning from an ankle injury. Ekeler had over 120 total yards and one touchdown.

Speaking of the Chargers’ offense, they will be without wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who was placed on IR on Sunday with a knee injury. Palmer will miss at least the next four games.

The Chargers cannot afford to lose any more of their top-skill guys against an elite Jets defense. Since allowing 30 points in Week 2, no team has scored more than 23 points against the Jets. New York allows the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL (184.4 yards/g)

This will be the 33rd night game for the Jets and Giants since the 2018 season. They are a combined 4-28 SU, including 2-24 SU in their last 26 night games. Since 2018, Jets and Giants are 1-14 SU at home in night games. — Dino K (@gg_goldengreek) November 5, 2023

Night games have not been kind to the Jets and New York Giants. They are a combined 4-28 SU in their last 32-night games. However, the Jets won their first game of the 2023 season on Monday Night Football in a 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Despite their struggles at night, the Jets’ defense is firing on all cylinders. They will give quarterback Justin Herbert fits all night. If Wilson can take care of the ball and make a few downfield throws that lead to points, the Jets will keep this close and have a chance to win outright.

Chargers vs. Jets NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Justin Herbert Over 0.5 Interceptions (-114)

After two poor games in a row, Herbert played one of his best games of the season against the Bears, completing 31-40 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

More importantly, Herbert cleaned up his mistakes and did not throw an interception. Heading into the Bears game, Herbert had thrown at least one interception in three straight games, including two against the Chiefs.

The Palmer injury is significant, considering he was Herbert’s No. 2 receiver behind Keenan Allen.

Unfortunately for Herbert, the Jets have stifled multiple star quarterbacks in 2023. Quarterbacks to throw multiple interceptions against the Jets at MetLife this season include Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts.

The Jets force opposing quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations. Expect the same thing to happen on Monday night as Herbert throws at least one interception.