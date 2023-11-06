NFL News and Rumors

Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Props: Breece Hall Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) fights

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) and New York Jets (4-3) close out Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Below, we list our favorite Monday Night football props for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets.

Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Week 9 Player Props

Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Props

Breece Hall Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

It’s time to feed the Breece. Once the Jets decided to reduce Dalvin Cook’s role, Breece Hall asserted himself as one of the best running backs in the AFC.

In the last three games, Hall has 233 rushing yards and two touchdowns. However, Hall has arguably been more impactful in the receiving game, with 14 receptions on 17 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown during that same time frame.

The Chargers are terrible at stopping running backs in the passing game, allowing nearly 55 yards receiving per game to opposing RBs (31st in the NFL). Hall finds a way to surpass his 25.5 receiving yard total.

Bet on Breece Hall Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-126) at BetOnline

Garrett Wilson Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Speaking of the Jets’ passing game, Garrett Wilson is starting to heat up.

In his last two games, Wilson has 15 catches on 25 targets for 190 yards. Wilson has double-digit targets in three of his last four games, so the volume is there.

The Chargers’ secondary also struggles to guard opposing wide receivers as Los Angeles surrenders 199.00 yards per game to receivers (30th in the NFL).

Zach Wilson may not be great, but he understands that for the team to succeed, he needs to throw the ball to his best players. Wilson will thrive again on Monday Night Football and surpass 69.5 receiving yards.

Bet on Garrett Wilson Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-126) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top