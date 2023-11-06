The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) and New York Jets (4-3) close out Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Below, we list our favorite Monday Night football props for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets.

Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Week 9 Player Props

Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Props

Breece Hall Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Breece Hall share of #Jets RB opportunities by week: Week 1: 39%

Week 2: 40%

Week 3: 54%

Week 4: 50%

Week 5: 71%

Week 6: 74%

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: 81% pic.twitter.com/pCpC8G18yF — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) October 30, 2023

It’s time to feed the Breece. Once the Jets decided to reduce Dalvin Cook’s role, Breece Hall asserted himself as one of the best running backs in the AFC.

In the last three games, Hall has 233 rushing yards and two touchdowns. However, Hall has arguably been more impactful in the receiving game, with 14 receptions on 17 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown during that same time frame.

The Chargers are terrible at stopping running backs in the passing game, allowing nearly 55 yards receiving per game to opposing RBs (31st in the NFL). Hall finds a way to surpass his 25.5 receiving yard total.

Garrett Wilson Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Garrett Wilson made some really impressive catches yesterday, putting together his first 100 yard game of the season 🔥✈️#Jets | 🎥 @nyjetsfansonly

pic.twitter.com/Irk4PjV7Fl — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 31, 2023

Speaking of the Jets’ passing game, Garrett Wilson is starting to heat up.

In his last two games, Wilson has 15 catches on 25 targets for 190 yards. Wilson has double-digit targets in three of his last four games, so the volume is there.

The Chargers’ secondary also struggles to guard opposing wide receivers as Los Angeles surrenders 199.00 yards per game to receivers (30th in the NFL).

Zach Wilson may not be great, but he understands that for the team to succeed, he needs to throw the ball to his best players. Wilson will thrive again on Monday Night Football and surpass 69.5 receiving yards.