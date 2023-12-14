Week 15 kicks off in Sin City as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) face off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8). Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the Chargers vs. Raiders.

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds

Week 15 kicks off with an AFC West showdown in Vegas!



Heading into Thursday night’s game, the Raiders are 3-point home favorites. The Raiders will look to score their first points since Nov. 26.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Chargers vs. Raiders: Predictions And Picks

Raiders -3

If you thought the Chargers' season couldn't get any worse, think again. Justin Herbert fractured his right index finger in the Chargers' Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chargers announced Tuesday that Herbert's injury required surgery, ending his 2023 season.

If you thought the Chargers’ season couldn’t get any worse, think again. Justin Herbert fractured his right index finger in the Chargers’ Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chargers announced Tuesday that Herbert’s injury required surgery, ending his 2023 season.

Eason Stick will start for Herbert against the Raiders. Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards in relief of Herbert in Week 14.

A backup quarterback usually leads to a greater emphasis on the run game, especially when the opposing defense (Las Vegas) is ranked 25th against the run, allowing 127.4 rushing yards per game. However, Austin Ekeler has been a shell of himself this season as the Chargers rank 26th in rushing yards per game with 96.0.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has also been ruled out for the game.

The Raiders defense has been good this season, ranking ninth in scoring (19.9). However, the offense is coming off a game where they scored zero points. Teams off a shutout are 29-13-3 ATS in their next game since 2015 (Action Network).

The Raiders are not as bad as their Week 14 performance. In a short week against a quarterback making his first career start, I like the Raiders to win and cover.

Chargers vs. Raiders: Best Prop Bet

Autin Ekeler Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-130)



Ekeler has not been the same since the ankle injury in Week 1. However, Ekeler’s Week 14 performance was encouraging – 51 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards.

The Raiders defense is allowing 33.31 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. Ekeler should be in line for at least 40+ receiving yards.

With Stick making his first career start and Allen out of the lineup, expect a lot of check-down throws to Ekeler throughout the game.