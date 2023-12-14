NFL News and Rumors

Chargers vs. Raiders: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30)

Week 15 kicks off in Sin City as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) face off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8). Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the Chargers vs. Raiders.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds

Heading into Thursday night’s game, the Raiders are 3-point home favorites. The Raiders will look to score their first points since Nov. 26.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-105) -3 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 34.5 (-107) Under 34.5 (-113) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Chargers vs. Raiders: Predictions And Picks

Raiders -3

If you thought the Chargers’ season couldn’t get any worse, think again. Justin Herbert fractured his right index finger in the Chargers’ Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chargers announced Tuesday that Herbert’s injury required surgery, ending his 2023 season.

Eason Stick will start for Herbert against the Raiders. Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards in relief of Herbert in Week 14.

A backup quarterback usually leads to a greater emphasis on the run game, especially when the opposing defense (Las Vegas) is ranked 25th against the run, allowing 127.4 rushing yards per game. However, Austin Ekeler has been a shell of himself this season as the Chargers rank 26th in rushing yards per game with 96.0.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has also been ruled out for the game.

The Raiders defense has been good this season, ranking ninth in scoring (19.9). However, the offense is coming off a game where they scored zero points. Teams off a shutout are 29-13-3 ATS in their next game since 2015 (Action Network).

The Raiders are not as bad as their Week 14 performance. In a short week against a quarterback making his first career start, I like the Raiders to win and cover.

Bet on Raiders -3 (-115) at BetOnline

Chargers vs. Raiders: Best Prop Bet

Autin Ekeler Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

 

Ekeler has not been the same since the ankle injury in Week 1. However, Ekeler’s Week 14 performance was encouraging – 51 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards.

The Raiders defense is allowing 33.31 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. Ekeler should be in line for at least 40+ receiving yards.

With Stick making his first career start and Allen out of the lineup, expect a lot of check-down throws to Ekeler throughout the game.

Bet on Autin Ekeler Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-130) at BetOnline
Topics  
Chargers NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Raiders
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 14 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2min
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
hip drop
What is a ‘Hip Drop’ Tackle and Why the NFL is Considering Banning the Move Already Banned in Australian Rugby League
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8)
NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Ravens Rule The AFC
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Denver Broncos
Chargers QB Justin Herbert Out For Season: Who Will Replace Him?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Mahomes Apologizes For Reaction Towards Officials Following Sunday’s Loss
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
College Football Teams With The Most Heisman Trophy Winners
College Football Teams With The Most Heisman Trophy Winners
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top